West Seattle business owner says repeated break-ins threaten future of Alki shops

The Brief A West Seattle restaurant owner says his Alki businesses have been broken into three times in recent months. The shops have gone cashless to deter theft, but thieves returned, causing damage and stealing equipment. The owner is urging more patrols and better lighting as summer and the FIFA World Cup approach.



A West Seattle business owner says he and his neighbors have been dealing with constant crime. FOX 13 is following up after his restaurant was broken into last week.

Jonathan Stebbins, co-owner of Alki Café and the Ben & Jerry’s shop on Alki Avenue, says he’s tired of being a target. He caught three break-ins in just a few months on his surveillance cameras.

The local shops have gone cashless because of crime. Stebbins said after being hit twice, he hoped the thieves would move on. But two months later, he says they were back.

"We love this community. We love the people that come in," Stebbins said.

Timeline:

Since opening in April, he says the adjoining businesses have been broken into three times — in July, October and December.

Surveillance video from July shows a man walking up to the door at 4:28 a.m., pulling bolt cutters from his pants, looking around and cutting the bolt. Unaware of the camera above him, he tucks the bolt cutters away, briefly walks off and then returns with a second man.

Surveillance video of a man using bolt cutters to break into the Alki Cafe in July 2025.

"Took a register, took cash, took a safe," Stebbins said.

In October, thieves jimmied the glass doors to the Ben & Jerry’s shop, headed to the back and carried out a safe, just as they did the first time.

A man is caught on video stealing a safe from the West Seattle Ben & Jerry’s shop in October 2025.

"We just decided to go cashless and not have cash in here, and hopefully deter," Stebbins said.

The businesses posted signs outside and inside stating there is no cash on site.

Then in December, the thieves returned again, just after 3:30 a.m. Cameras captured a man with tools in hand and, seconds later, he was inside.

Surveillance video captures a man breaking into the Alki Cade in December 2025.

"Luckily, there was no cash to steal, but they did take an iPad, and, you know, just caused $1,000 worth of damage," Stebbins said.

Stebbins said he has noticed a pattern: all the break-ins happened on a Wednesday between 1:30 and 4:30 a.m. and whoever is responsible appears to take their time.

"So all in all, they're standing out in front of our shops for over half an hour trying to break in. They don't feel any sense of urgency," Stebbins said. "If we continually get three to four break-ins a year, that's not sustainable. That’s not gonna work."

Stebbins is not the only frustrated business owner. Fire Tacos was broken into last week, and with several other nearby businesses have been targeted too.

He said he has met with Councilmember Rob Saka, asking for more patrols and better lighting along Alki.

"We just can’t wait any longer," Stebbins said.

Especially with summer and the FIFA World Cup just a few months away.

"This is a chance to make a just awesome impression, even on a bigger stage, too. And like, you know, we can't have broken glass, boarded up windows," Stebbins said.

What they're saying:

FOX 13 reached out to Saka, who was not available for an interview. In a statement, he said: "I have asked Seattle City Light to improve and brighten existing street lighting along Alki Avenue, and I have long been advocating for increased SPD patrols in the area, particularly in the 3-5 a.m. window when many of these incidents occur. I am pleased that SPD has agreed to this request."

Stebbins said stolen iPads and broken locks will not shut them down. But like many other local business owners, he cannot keep absorbing the cost. He fears it will continue and that staff could be at risk. In response to Saka’s statement, he is calling for proactive enforcement and real deterrence before another business is hit.

Charlotte Starck, president of the Alki Community Council, also responded to Saka's statement saying: "We appreciate the Councilman’s advocacy for the safety of Alki’s businesses, residents, and visitors, and we look forward to seeing proven measures like improved lighting and visible presence implemented to ensure real, lasting impact."

