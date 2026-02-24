Seattle Kraken reach two-year extensions with Ben Meyers, Ryan Winterton

article

The Seattle Kraken have reached two-year contract extensions with forwards Ben Meyers and Ryan Winterton, the team announced on Tuesday.

Meyers will earn $1 million a season, while Winterton will earn $1.125 million as both players are now under contract through the 2027-28 season. Myers was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, while Winterton was going to be restricted upon the conclusion of his three-year entry-level contract.

Meyers, 27, has appeared in 31 games for Seattle this season, splitting time at the AHL level with Coachella Valley. Meyers has five goals and six assists in 31 games with the Kraken this season.

"Ben is an integral part of our team," general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. "He's a versatile player who plays with passion. We're happy to have him signed for another two years."

Winterton, 22, has appeared in 54 games this season with the Kraken in his first full season at the NHL level. Winterton has three goals and 12 assists for Seattle this season.

"Ryan has taken big strides as a member of the Kraken this season," Botterill said. "He's been able to carve out a role on this team with his speed and strong two-way game. We're excited to have him under contract through the 2027-28 season."

Winterton had appeared in just 21 games over the previous two years with Seattle before getting his first extended run this season.

Both players have been regulars on the fourth line for Seattle. Along with Jacob Melanson, the group had been playing extremely well together before the NHL's Winter Olympics break.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Kraken and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

