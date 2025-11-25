How to watch UW Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks

The Brief The Washington Huskies face the Oregon Ducks at Husky Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29, at 12:30 p.m. PT. The game airs on CBS, with radio broadcast available on the Washington Sports Network. This is the final regular season game for the Huskies, and the team will be honoring its seniors for Senior Day.



Rivalry week is here, as the Washington Huskies (8-3) will host the Oregon Ducks (10-1) in their final game of the regular season Saturday night.

The Huskies will look to play spoiler, as the Ducks have their eyes set on a college football playoff appearance. Oregon is ranked 7th in the latest CFP poll and will likely play in the playoff with a win Saturday. The Huskies are coming off a 48-14 blowout win over UCLA, while the Ducks ride a five-game winning streak capped off by a 42-27 win over USC last weekend.

The Huskies will honor their seniors ahead of Saturday’s game. This will mark the final time they play in front of the home crowd at Husky Stadium. According to the team’s website, 22 seniors are currently on the roster.

Keep reading for more details on the UW vs. Oregon football game and how to watch it live.

What time is the UW-Oregon game?

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 29.

Where is the UW-Oregon game?

The Huskies will take on the Oregon Ducks at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

What channel is the UW-Oregon game?

Saturday's game will air on CBS, with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell on the call. To watch online, go to https://www.paramountplus.com.

How do I listen to the UW-Oregon game?

All Washington football games will be broadcast on the Washington Sports Network, with Tony Castricone on play-by-play, Cameron Cleeland as the analyst, and Elise Woodward on the sidelines. The radio broadcast begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM, with statewide coverage starting two hours prior on the 17-station network. The entire broadcast is also available on the Huskies Gameday and Varsity mobile apps, as well as on Sirius/XM channels.

More on the Huskies-Ducks rivalry

This game marks the 118th all-time meeting between the Huskies and Ducks, in a series that dates back to 1900. Last season, the Ducks broke the Huskies' three-game win streak in the series. UW beat Oregon twice in 2023 (once in Seattle and once in the Pac-12 championship game), and also won in Eugene, Oregon in 2022.

Up Next

Following the Oregon game, Washington will play in a bowl game. Following the conclusion of the regular season, all bowl game matchups are announced on Sunday, Dec. 7.

MORE HUSKIES NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Washington routs UCLA 48-14 behind 4 TDs by Demond Williams Jr.

Washington dominates Purdue 49–13 despite missing key starters

Washington WR Raiden Vines-Bright leaves game in ambulance after taking big hit

No. 24 Washington Huskies clamped by Wisconsin in 13-10 loss to Badgers

Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch talking college football playoff push

Denzel Boston’s big day helps Washington beat No. 23 Illinois 42-25

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.