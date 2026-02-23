WA dad says daughter is 'hiding' in Puerto Vallarta amid unrest

The Brief Following the death of drug lord "El Mencho" during a military operation, cartel members launched a wave of retaliatory violence across Jalisco, including burning buildings, hijacking vehicles, and destroying cell towers. In Puerto Vallarta, tourists and residents have been forced into hiding as gunmen block roads and monitor neighborhoods to prevent military intervention. The unrest has led to widespread flight cancellations and travel warnings, leaving families in the U.S. waiting in fear for updates on their loved ones' safety.



As the destruction raged on in Puerto Vallarta on Sunday, a worried father got a text message saying his daughter was hiding in the heart of the chaos.

"The first text message came in at around 3:30 this afternoon," he said. "The text she sent, talking about, ‘the whole city is on fire, and we are hiding at home."

He didn't want to share his identity for safety reasons but says his daughter, who is an adult, had gone there on vacation and Sunday described to him an unimaginable scene.

"She said, ‘They are burning down cell phone towers,’" he said. "'The cartel came and the buses and the cars and set them on fire and the buildings'."

He says his daughter told him there were many areas Sunday night that remained unsafe.

"'The cartel are outside right now watching the citizens and making sure the military does not come in. The police are not here to help. We are hiding,'" he said, describing her texts.

A view of a burning truck, allegedly set on fire by organised crime groups in response to an operation to arrest a high-priority security target, on a highway near Acatlan de Juarez, Jalisco state, Mexico on February 22, 2026. The Mexican army announ Expand

Tourists were told not to leave their resort Sunday as government officials warned of clashes in the area following a federal operation.

Many flights were canceled Sunday night out of the Puerto Vallarta airport. Video also showed people running out of the Guadalajara Airport as unrest was reported in that area as well.

We talked to a man at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport who was flying in from Mexico City. That city was not impacted.

"Hopefully everything is going to get settled," he said upon arrival in Seattle.

He's grateful everything went well on his flight. He does have friends in Puerto Vallarta who told him they are staying home and have been texting him.

"It’s a very complicated situation. Of course, we don’t know much about the details. We are just here for our families, for our friends," he said.

Meantime, the dad we talked to on Sunday says he can only watch and wait for texts to come in from his daughter.

"I hope the US government will help," he said. "I really pray for her safety."

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

