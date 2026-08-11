Baby, parent nearly killed in shooting in Birch Bay, WA

The Brief A 63-year-old man, Anthony Palomba, was arrested in Birch Bay, Washington, after allegedly shooting at an adult holding a two-year-old child during a verbal argument, non-fatally injuring both. Authorities apprehended Palomba as he attempted to flee and recovered a pistol from his passenger seat. Palomba was booked into Whatcom County Jail on charges including two counts of attempted murder, domestic violence felony harassment, and reckless endangerment.



A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a house in Birch Bay, Washington, which nearly killed a person and their baby.

Deputies were called around 7:45 p.m. to reports of an assault with a firearm. One 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing his neighbor run out of his house carrying a baby.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found two victims, an adult and their two-year-old child, both with non-life-threatening injuries.

The adult told authorities that 63-year-old Anthony Palomba shot at them.

When deputies went to confront Palomba, authorities say he tried to flee. He was quickly surrounded by law enforcement personnel and taken into custody. Deputies saw a pistol sitting on the passenger seat of Palomba's vehicle.

What led to Birch Bay shooting?

Authorities determined that Palomba and the victim had gotten into a verbal argument, escalating to Palomba grabbing a gun and pointing it at the victim.

The victim grabbed their child and ran out of the house while Palomba shot at them, police say, before he pointed the gun at one of the three other people in the house.

Detectives executed several search warrants, seizing the pistol from the car, as well as bullet casings on the floor in the house.

Deputies developed probable cause to book Palomba into Whatcom County Jail on two counts of attempted murder, domestic violence felony harassment, reckless endangerment and carrying firearms.

"An incident involving an alleged attempt to take another’s life is deeply troubling and understandably shakes our community," stated Whatcom Sheriff Donnell Tanksley. "I appreciate our deputies’ quick response and successful de-escalation. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."

The victims are being treated for injuries at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.

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