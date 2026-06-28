Seattle's 300K-strong Pride crowds talk about love

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in downtown Seattle on Sunday for the annual Seattle Pride Parade, transforming the city center into a massive celebration of community and inclusion.

By the numbers:

The event marked a stark contrast to the city's very first Pride Parade in 1974, which drew only about 200 people. Organizers expected upward of 300,000 attendees to participate in Sunday's festivities.

Marching through downtown

More than 250 groups participated in the march, which started at Westlake Park, proceeded along 4th Avenue, and headed toward Seattle Center.

Seattle Pride attendee Elan Keehn talks about the love filling the city in 2026

The parade featured music, dancing, and cheering crowds. Local sports culture was also on display, with appearances from the official mascots of the Seattle Kraken, Seattle Mariners, and Seattle Seahawks.

What they're saying:

"I feel like anytime Seattle puts on a Pride event, I feel like the whole town just comes out," Eddy Torres, who attended the parade said. Another attendee added, "It’s Pride, we do this every year. It’s one of the best days of the year."

Eddie Torres at Seattle Pride Parade 2026

Finding hope and building community

While the atmosphere was festive, many participants emphasized that the parade serves a deeper purpose for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

"This is a time to come together and be open and inclusive to everyone and show that everyone matters and that we love everyone," Elan Keehn, parade attendee noted.

Another participant highlighted the importance of visibility and connection during challenging times. "Especially this year, I think it’s really necessary for people to feel the community and hopefully be able to find people and continue to build community when we can all feel a little bit hopeless right now," Annie St. Marie, parade attendee said.

Annie St. Marie and her wife Kara Griffin at Seattle Pride Parade 2026

A milestone for newlyweds

For attendees Kara Griffin and St. Marie, Sunday's event carried deep personal significance. The couple, who recently wedded, were experiencing the parade together in a new chapter of their lives.

"It’s our first one as wives," St. Marie said. "We’ve come together several times before, and it just feels like—just walking in I'm like, 'Oh, I'm tearing up already.'"

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