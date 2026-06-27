Seattle PrideFest fills Capitol Hill streets to celebrate LGBTQ+ community

Massive crowds filled the streets on Capitol Hill on Saturday as the annual PrideFest officially got underway ahead of the Seattle Pride Parade on Sunday.

As Capitol Hill’s largest event, the festival spanned five blocks, stretching from North Broadway to Cal Anderson Park. Attendees of all ages arrived by light rail, car or walked and packed the neighborhood to celebrate. Symbols of pride were displayed on the flags, balloons, and outfits of attendees.

A safe place for the LGBTQ+ community

Organizers emphasized that the festival provides an essential venue for connection, safety, and acceptance.

PrideFest 2026 attendees on Capitol Hill

What they're saying:

"We, as a community and our allies, are really showing up and showing out and making sure that people know that not only is [it] okay to be queer or trans, that we celebrate you," PrideFest Executive Director Egan Orion said.

Orion noted that the festival serves a critical role for visitors coming from outside the immediate area.

"For some people, especially from outlying communities, this may be the only day or two days that they can fully be themselves," Orion said.

PrideFest Executive Director Egan Orion

Families and allies show support

The festival drew a diverse crowd of families, long-time attendees, and allies looking to offer encouragement.

Nikki Hurley attended the event with her 4-year-old, Indigo.

"Indigo has two gay moms, so he's part of the queer community, and we decided to come out and celebrate pride," Hurley said.

Nikki Hurley

One attendee, Jim, told FOX 13, anyone can participate. "Seattle is inclusive and friendly, and you don’t have to worry about religious oppression and things like that that we had to worry about back in the day. There’s a lot more freedom to be yourself."

Allies also joined the crowd to offer visible support to attendees who may lack family acceptance. Cory Larson, who attended the festival wearing a "Free Dad Hugs" shirt, highlighted the importance of showing up for the community.

Cory Larson

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