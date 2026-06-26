Seattle Pride Parade is on Sunday: Here's what to know

The Brief The Seattle Pride Parade will take place this Sunday starting at 11 a.m., moving from Westlake Park along 4th Avenue toward Seattle Center to celebrate LGBTQ+ visibility. According to organizers, the free annual march is expected to feature more than 250 groups and draw upwards of 300,000 spectators before leading into the 52nd anniversary of PrideFest. Additionally, several weekend events are scheduled throughout the area, including a rescheduled queer-centric yoga class, the Mill Creek Pride Picnic, and a ticketed ball celebrating both Pride and the FIFA World Cup 2026.



The Seattle Pride Parade will bring hundreds of thousands of people to the city on Sunday to celebrate LGBTQ+ visibility and community.

What we know:

Starting at 11 a.m., the parade will feature more than 250 groups, including queer activists, local businesses, non-profits, allies, drag royalty, dancers, DJs, and public speakers.

Organizers said that every year more than 300,000 people gather in the streets for the march that goes from Westlake Park in Downtown Seattle, along 4th Avenue and ends near Seattle Center.

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Sunday's parade is free for anyone to attend.

Following the Seattle Pride Parade, PrideFest, one of the largest Pride festivals in the country, will be taking place at Seattle Center. This year will be its 52nd anniversary.

More Pride events happening this weekend

Queer Naked! Yoga and Pilates — June 27

All levels of yoga are welcome to this Vinyasa yoga event. It was moved from 4:30 p.m. to 11:45 a.m. and is designed for those who personally identify along the queer spectrum.

Admission is $30 on June 27 at Inner Alchemy in West Seattle but there is financial assistance available.

Mill Creek Pride Picnic — June 27

Free admission at Heatherwood Track & Field, brings participants together for the Mill Creek pride picnic from noon to 4:00 p.m.

Strike a Pose: FIFA World Cup Pride Free Ball — June 27

On June 27 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute is celebrating Seattle Pride and FIFA World Cup 2026 with a free ball. General entry is free, VIP seating, tables and concessions cost money, but it is unclear the prices. Tickets are required for the event.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seattle Pride and Seattle Center.

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