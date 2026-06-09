Kent, WA passerby spots dead man in bushes, police ask public for help

Someone walking in eastern Kent made a grim discovery when they saw a dead man's body in a group of bushes on Monday evening.

Timeline:

Around 5:30 p.m. on June 8, police in Kent say they received a 911 call from a passerby who spotted the body in the area of 94th Avenue South and Canyon Drive.

When arriving officers looked at the remains, an initial investigation led them to believe the body had been there for a significant time period, based on the degree of decomposition.

(File / FOX 13)

Investigators have not ruled out foul play or homicide. However, they did not immediately spot obvious signs of those crimes.

In the meantime, medical examiners are reportedly taking a closer look to determine the unidentified man's death.

What you can do:

Police are asking members of the public for help if they have any information on the death or area, as they work to identify and investigate his death.

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