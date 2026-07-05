Seattle weather heats up for FIFA match before midweek cooldown

Morning clouds and areas of spotty fog gave way to afternoon sunshine today, helping temperatures climb into the middle 70s across western Washington. It was another pleasant summer's day with comfortable conditions for most of the region.

Monday will bring the warmest weather of the week as highs climb to around 82 degrees in Seattle. It will be a touch sizzling for the Team USA vs. Belgium World Cup match at Seattle Stadium with kickoff at 5 p.m. If you’ll be attending the game, heading to an outdoor watch party, or spending extended time outside, it will be important to stay hydrated, apply plenty of sunscreen, and take advantage of shade whenever possible.

Seattle will see cooler weather Wednesday as clouds increase and a few light showers move through. (FOX 13 Seattle)

While the afternoon will feel quite warm, overnight lows will fall back into the middle 50s, providing some welcome relief and helping homes cool down overnight, especially for those without air conditioning.

Seattle will stay dry throughout the evening while weather gradually cools into the 70s after sunset. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday will remain warm with highs in the upper 70s before a weak frontal system arrives Wednesday. That system will bring thicker cloud cover, cooler temperatures in the lower 70s, and the chance for a few light showers. Rainfall will be minimal, and widespread impacts are not expected.

Seattle will enjoy classic summer weather with only a brief cooldown and a few light showers Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Dry weather will quickly return for the end of the workweek and next weekend. Expect a mix of sunshine and passing clouds with afternoon highs settling back into the 70s, making for another stretch of comfortable summer weather across Western Washington.

Looking ahead, the warmest day of the forecast will arrive Monday before temperatures ease back into the upper 70s Tuesday and the low 70s Wednesday. Dry, pleasant conditions will then return through the remainder of the seven-day forecast with highs mainly in the 70s.

Seattle will return to dry summer weather for the end of the week with comfortable highs remaining in the 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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