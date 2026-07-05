The Brief Seattle will conclude its time as a World Cup host city on Monday, July 6, 2026, when Seattle Stadium hosts a Round of 16 match between the United States and Belgium. According to the Seattle Department of Transportation and transit officials, heavy traffic congestion is expected from noon to 9 p.m., prompting temporary street closures, pedestrian zone adjustments, and rerouted bus and shuttle services to accommodate fan marches. To celebrate the event, tens of thousands of fans will host pre-match gatherings before heading to the stadium, with activities concluding later that night with a drone show at Seattle Center.



Seattle’s time as a World Cup host city concludes Monday with a Round of 16 match between the United States and Belgium at Seattle Stadium.

Stadium gates open at 2 p.m., and kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Heavy traffic congestion is expected throughout downtown from noon to 9 p.m. Organizers are urging match attendees and downtown commuters to consider alternative transit options.

The following is a guide on how to navigate the city during the final World Cup match:

When is the Round of 16 World Cup Match: USA vs. Belgium?

It’s on Monday, July 6, 2026, at Seattle Stadium.

Gates at the venue open at 2 p.m. and kickoff is at 5 p.m.

Where are USA and Belgium fans meeting and marching?

Tens of thousands of fans are expected to be in Seattle on Monday and here’s where each fan base will be hosting their pre-match celebration.

Team USA: Fans will meet at Pier 58 on Seattle’s waterfront starting at 10:30 a.m. before heading to the stadium. Organizers said fans can enjoy live DJs, interactive fan activations, food and beverages. The march will leave at 3 p.m. from the waterfront to meet with the American Outlaws, a supporter group for the US Men’s National Team. They will start at Harbor Steps at 2:15 p.m. and meet with marchers from the pier and start walking to the stadium.

Team Belgium: The House of the Devils will once again be meeting at Victory Hall across from T-Mobile Park. Fans will be gathering at 11 a.m. Their march to Seattle Stadium starts at 2:45 p.m.

Updated Seattle street closures

Portions of Alaskan Way and Western Avenue will temporarily close Monday afternoon to accommodate the USA March to Match, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

City officials said the closures, meant to ensure pedestrian and vehicle safety, could begin as early as 1:30 p.m. and last until approximately 4 p.m.

Drivers are advised to avoid Alaskan Way between Dearborn and Pine streets, as well as the northbound State Route 99 exit to Dearborn Street, from noon to 8 p.m. Commuters traveling into or through downtown Seattle should use Interstate 5 or the SR 99 tunnel as alternatives.

According to SDOT, the specific traffic impacts include:

Southbound Alaskan Way: Closing at Pine Street as early as 1:30 p.m., depending on crowd size, until the march passes.

Northbound Alaskan Way: Closing at Spring Street as early as 1:30 p.m., depending on crowd size, until the march passes.

Northbound SR 99: The exit to Dearborn Street and Alaskan Way will close to general traffic from roughly 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Western Avenue: Closed between University Street and Yesler Way as the march moves south toward Seattle Stadium. On-street parking will be prohibited from about noon to 4 p.m.

Pioneer Square pedestrian zone opens earlier

The Pioneer Square Pedestrian Zone will open 30 minutes earlier than usual Monday, starting at 12:30 p.m., according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The area will be restricted to pedestrians only, with motor vehicle access blocked until approximately 9 p.m., or roughly two hours after the match ends, depending on crowd dispersal.

Additionally, South Main and South Washington streets between First and Second avenues south will be closed to vehicles from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Here is the updated map of the pedestrian zone.

Transportation options to get around Seattle

Heavy road traffic in and around downtown Seattle is expected on Monday from noon until crowds clear after the match, which is anticipated to be around 9 p.m.

King County Metro is expanding service levels and connecting communities to Seattle Stadium, celebrations, and Link light rail stations.

A free Match Day Shuttle will run Monday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. between Seattle Center and Seattle Stadium, primarily along Third Avenue. Another free option, the Waterfront Shuttle, runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Sound Transit will run the 1 Line and 2 Line trains every eight minutes on Monday, with service extended until 1 a.m. King County Water Taxi will also add extra trips, including late-night sailings to and from West Seattle. For those choosing to bike, free and secure bike valet parking is available south of South Dearborn Street and east of Alaskan Way.

Timeline:

Monday at noon: Heavy road congestion is expected to begin in downtown Seattle.

Monday at 12:30 p.m.: Street parking restrictions take effect within the Pioneer Square pedestrian zone.

Monday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: King County Metro routes 21, RapidRide C, and RapidRide H will be temporarily rerouted to Fourth Avenue South to avoid march delays.

Monday at 3:45 p.m.: The regularly scheduled Sounder N Line Train 1800 from Seattle to Everett is canceled and will be replaced by a special event train departing King Street Station one hour after the match ends.

Monday at 9 p.m.: Stadium crowds are anticipated to begin clearing out, though severe transit lines are expected afterward.

By the numbers:

Bus and light rail fares are $3. Ferry and water taxi fares range from $2 to $13, while youth 18 and under can ride public transit for free. Travelers can also buy an All Day PugetPass for $6 or a three-day pass for $18, though both require an ORCA card. After the match ends, passengers departing the area should expect lines of up to two hours at local transit stations.

Rerouted bus and shuttle service in Seattle

Several King County Metro bus routes and the free Waterfront Shuttle will be temporarily rerouted Monday to accommodate the USA march, transit officials announced.

King County Metro routes 21, RapidRide C, and RapidRide H will divert to Fourth Avenue South between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to avoid march-related delays.

The Waterfront Shuttle will detour to Third Avenue during the Alaskan Way street closures, turning to and from Alaskan Way at Wall Street. While regular stops in the Chinatown-International District will remain open, five stops along Alaskan Way from Jackson to Cedar streets will be closed during the march:

Northbound and southbound at Pier 58, across from the Seattle Aquarium.

Southbound at Bell Street.

Northbound at Battery Street.

Westbound on Columbia Street at Alaskan Way.

Shuttle riders can still board in both directions on Alaskan Way at Cedar Street to access the waterfront and watch parties.

Rideshare, car-free zone area

There will be no public parking available at Seattle Stadium on Monday. Rideshare pickups and drop-offs are blocked away from the immediate stadium area, so passengers must use designated zones in Pioneer Square, SODO, or the Chinatown-International District. Travelers with disabilities can utilize a free Access shuttle operated by King County Metro, which runs from the International District/Chinatown light rail station to stops near the stadium. Disabled entry is available at Gate 8.

Watch parties throughout Seattle

For fans who aren't going to the match but want to be in Seattle to watch it, there are several places hosting watch parties.

Seattle Soccer House at Pacific Place: Located at 600 Pine St., this free, all-ages venue features a 70-foot viewing screen, interactive games, and FIFA merchandise. While the venue is closed July 5, the screen will still display matches; the full facility opens July 6–7 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, showing Portugal vs. Spain at noon and USA vs. Belgium at 5 p.m.

Let’s Play SEA ’26 at Seattle Center: This 39-day, free campus-wide celebration at 305 Harrison St. includes match viewings at the Armory and Mural Amphitheatre. Featured broadcasts include a Spanish-language stream of Mexico vs. England at 5 p.m. Sunday, and a July 6 lineup with Portugal vs. Spain at noon, USA vs. Belgium at 5 p.m., and a 10 p.m. drone show.

Seattle Soccer Celebration at Pier 62 and The Barge: Presented by Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC at 1951 Alaskan Way, this waterfront event offers free watch parties at Pier 62 and ticketed viewings on The Barge. All ticketed match viewings on The Barge for July 5–6—including the USA vs. Belgium match—are sold out, but free public viewings remain available at the pier.

Seattle Matchday Live at Victory Hall: Located at The Boxyard at 1201 First Ave. S., this Stadium District fan hub features a 23-foot viewing screen. The venue is open from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday (showing Portugal vs. Spain at noon and USA vs. Belgium at 5 p.m.), and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

"Kick It in the CID" at Hing Hay Park: Hosted by the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area at 423 Maynard Ave. S., this newly announced community viewing event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 4 p.m. Monday specifically for the 5 p.m. kickoff of the USA vs. Belgium match.

Drone show at Seattle Center

Monday’s drone show is expected to happen at 10 p.m. next to the Space Needle.

The best viewing spots will be on or around the Seattle Center campus.

The Source: Information in this story came from official transit and event planning guidelines provided by SeattleFWC26, King County Metro, and Sound Transit outlining stadium operations, street closures, and expanded service schedules for the match.

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