When, where Seattle is getting its first Dutch Bros Coffee

A shift is coming to Seattle's coffee scene as a big-name franchise is set to take over a former Starbucks location. An all-new Dutch Bros will set up shop in Seattle's SODO neighborhood soon.

Their first location in the Emerald City will take its place at 4115 Fourth Avenue South, just next to the Costco, according to a report from Puget Sound Business Journal.

Formerly a Starbucks, the location was shuttered by the hometown coffee giant in a wave of Starbucks location closures across Seattle and wider Washington. It will reportedly open between October and December 2026 with a drive-thru and a quick transaction indoor area, in lieu of Starbucks' traditional indoor dining room.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA - FEBRUARY 05: Orange County's first Dutch Bros Coffee in Fountain Valley on Monday, February 5, 2024. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

The backstory:

The chain comes from our neighbors to the south, Oregon. With nearly 1,200 locations in the United States, this will be the first for Seattle. Currently, there are already 73 locations scattered across Washington from as nearby as Everett and Federal Way to the other side of the state in Spokane or Vancouver.

The Oregonian brand was created 21 years after Starbucks hit the scene near Pike Place Market in downtown Seattle in 1971.

Local perspective:

Another fast dining franchise also recently made a northern expansion, with In-N-Out opening their first Washington location in late 2025. The location was in Ridgefield near the southern end of the state, with the company hinting at further expansions in the Evergreen State coming in the future.

Seattle's first Raising Cane's chicken also recently opened in the University District.

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