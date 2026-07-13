Mercer Island boat goes up in flames in Lake Washington

A boat fire over the weekend caught the attention of residents and first responders alike near the shores of Mercer Island.

The flames went up at the southern end of the lake between the island and Seattle proper. The board was an 18-foot recreational runabout, according to Mercer Island Police.

Lake water was put on the vessel, described as "fully engulfed in flames" by the Seattle Harbor and Mercer Island Marine Patrol personnel units.

The boat did sink as a result of the firefighting efforts from taking on the water used to put out the fire. No one was injured, as occupants were able to escape before first responders arrived.

However, the cause of the fire remains under investigation heading into the work week, according to MIP.

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