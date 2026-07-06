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Seattle Weather: Toasty day for Team USA's match

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FOX 13 Seattle
Weather
Published July 6, 2026 4:00 AM PDT
Published July 6, 2026 4:00 AM PDT

Seattle - What a day it's going to be tomorrow!  It will likely be one of the BIGGEST games ever played in Seattle Stadium and the weather is looking awesome!  Stay hydrated and don't forget your sunscreen. GO TEAM USA!!!!

Seattle weather will be sunny and warm as fans head to Seattle Stadium for the World Cup, with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s before kickoff.

Seattle will stay dry throughout the evening while the weather gradually cools into the 70s after sunset. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A weak ridge of high pressure will keep skies sunny, and skies dry through Tuesday.  Offshore winds will warm our afternoon highs into the low 80s.

Plenty of sunshine on Monday.

Sunny, dry and breezy in Central Washington. Elevated fire danger on Tuesday.

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A warmer day is forecast in the interior regions of Western Washington on Monday.  A light marine layer will keep coastal temperatures cooler in the 60s. 

Warmer day on Monday.

Offshore flow will warm afternoon highs into the low 80s.

While it will be a warm start to the week, we have a chance for stray showers on Wednesday.  Pleasant days for the rest of the week with near normal highs. 

The extended forecast for the Seattle metro area.

Warm start to the week with a stray shower possible on Wednesday. 

Weather