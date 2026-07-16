The Brief Thunderstorms are moving through western Washington on Thursday morning, bringing isolated lightning and heavy downpours to some areas while most locations experience only passing showers. The National Weather Service warned that a Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of the Cascades and Olympic mountains through Thursday evening, as lightning strikes combined with gusty winds could rapidly spark and spread wildfires in dry vegetation. Temperatures are expected to cool into the upper 60s and 70s on Thursday afternoon as the storms clear, with warmer, sunnier weather projected to return on Friday and Saturday.



Thunderstorms are rolling through western Washington on Thursday morning bringing isolated lightning and some heavy downpours.

Here's what to expect:

Some neighborhoods have picked up brief heavy rain and lightning as storms continue to track north.

Most areas have escaped with just a passing shower. The storms are moving out, but the threat isn't over yet.



The biggest concern today is lightning in the mountains. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for parts of the Olympics and Cascades through this evening. Even a single lightning strike can spark a wildfire if it hits dry vegetation, and gusty winds around thunderstorms can make any new fire spread quickly.



For the rest of the day, expect showers to become fewer and farther between, with more sunshine breaking through this afternoon. It'll also feel noticeably cooler than the last several days, with highs mainly in the upper 60s and 70s. Most of Western Washington should end the day dry.

What is Thunder?

According to the National Weather Service, thunder is a powerful sound wave created when a lightning strike rapidly heats the surrounding air to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit, causing it to violently expand and contract.

Because this sound typically only travels about 10 miles, hearing it serves as an immediate warning that you are close enough to the storm to be in danger. The acoustic characteristics of the thunder change depending on your distance, shifting from a sharp, nearby crack to a low, distant rumble.

You can estimate your exact distance from the lightning by counting the seconds between the flash and the sound, then dividing that number by five.

What's next:



Friday and Saturday will be warmer with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

The Source: Information in this story came from weather models interpreted by the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team and the National Weather Service.

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