Azura Stevens scores 20 points as Sky beat Seattle Storm 95-90

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The Brief Azura Stevens scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, Sydney Taylor added 17 points, and the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 95-90 on Wednesday. The Sky led 86-75 with 6:24 left in the fourth quarter before Seattle went on a 9-0 run, capped by Flau’jae Johnson’s 3-pointer to get within two points. But that's as close as the Storm would get. Johnson led Seattle (6-20) with 25 points. Dominique Malonga had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Awa Fam scored 14. The Storm struggled from the free-throw line, going 14 of 23 (61%).



Azura Stevens scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, Sydney Taylor added 17 points, and the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 95-90 on Wednesday.

The Sky led 86-75 with 6:24 left in the fourth quarter before Seattle went on a 9-0 run, capped by Flau’jae Johnson’s 3-pointer to get within two points. But that's as close as the Storm would get.

Courtney Vandersloot dribbled down the clock and found Stevens in the paint for her first points of the second half with 26.5 seconds left to give Chicago a 93-88 lead. Natasha Cloud sealed it at the free-throw line.

Chloe Bibby had 14 points in her first appearance of the season for Chicago (8-16), which led by as many as 14 points in the second half. Cloud had 13 points and six assists, and Gabriela Jaquez scored 10.

Johnson led Seattle (6-20) with 25 points. Dominique Malonga had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Awa Fam scored 14. The Storm struggled from the free-throw line, going 14 of 23 (61%).

Seattle’s last lead was 10-9 with 5:52 left in the opening frame.

Up next

Storm: At Indiana on Friday.

Sky: Host Los Angeles on Friday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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