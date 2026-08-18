WA officials increasing patrols after human-bear incident

The Brief Officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) are increasing patrols after a human-black bear incident occurred Saturday in Whatcom County. WDFW said it happened when a woman was hiking on a trail near Lake Whatcom with her dog around 11 a.m. The agency said it was unable to locate the bear, but provided tips to the community if they were to encounter the animal.



Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials are increasing patrols in Whatcom County after a human-black bear incident was reported on Saturday morning.

What we know:

WDFW officials said that on Saturday, around 11 a.m., they received reports of a human-black bear incident on a trail in a forested area north of Lake Whatcom.

The incident involved a woman who was hiking with her leashed dog, the agency said.

Officers attempted to find the bear with the help of their own dogs, but said the efforts were unsuccessful.

As a result, WDFW said it will continue to monitor the area through increased patrols.

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WDFW tips on what to do during bear encounter

What they're saying:

WDFW provided some advice to the community to minimize the risk of injury if they do come into contact with a bear while hiking.

"If a bear walks toward you, identify yourself as a human by standing up, waving your hands above your head, and talking in a low voice," WDFW said. "Back away, avoiding direct eye contact. Don’t run from a bear."

WDFW also recommended making noise and leashing pets while hiking.

"Be aware of your surroundings as to not accidentally startle a bear," officials said.

The agency also noted carrying bear spray is a good idea when recreating, but that it's important to keep it readily accessible and know how to use it.

More tips on how to use bear spray can be found here.

More information on how to live with black bears and prevent conflict can be found here.

Reported bear sightings in Whatcom County

By the numbers:

According to WDFW's Predatory Wildlife Incidents map, this incident marks the 32nd reported bear sighting in Whatcom County in 2026.

Of the 32 reported incidents, 10 have been confirmed by officials.

Of the 10 confirmed sightings, two of them involved at least three bears being spotted together.

The most common sightings were near human food sources, which are listed as either garbage, pet food, animal feed or bird seed.

One incident involved an injured black bear.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

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