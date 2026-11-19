The Brief Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson marked nearly a year since her election by pointing to a rental junk fee ban, free school meals, faster shelter expansion and a new transit measure. She defended her veto of an RV permit system, which the City Council upheld, and her decision to expand police CCTV cameras after an audit of privacy safeguards. Wilson urged newly elected progressives to judge policies by practical results rather than ideology.



Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson marked nearly a year since her election with a message to residents that touted a string of progressive policy wins, defended two of her most contested decisions and argued that governing often comes down to practical questions rather than ideology.

What they're saying:

"It's been almost exactly one year since you elected me to be your mayor," Wilson said in the recorded message, which she described as the first in a regular series of updates. "The campaign was hard fought. The election was close."

Wilson, a democratic socialist and former transit advocate, narrowly defeated incumbent Mayor Bruce Harrell in November 2025, overtaking his election-night lead as later ballots were counted. She took office Jan. 2.

She said voters across the political spectrum felt the city was headed in the wrong direction as homelessness surged and working people were priced out, and that they were "hungry for something new."

Junk fees, school meals and grocery pricing were tackled in first year

Wilson listed several policies adopted during her first year in office, including:

A ban on hidden rental junk fees , which she said add to the stress and instability of renting in a high-cost city.

Fast-tracked shelter expansion and the adoption of national best practices on homelessness

Guaranteed free breakfast and lunch for every student in Seattle Public Schools.

A prohibition on large grocery stores using algorithms to raise grocery prices.

Passage of a Seattle transit measure that she said would improve the city's public transit system.

Big picture view:

Progressive candidates elected at every level

The recent midterm elections saw wins for local progressive candidates, framing the city’s movement to elect her as an extension of a nationwide interest in electing progressive politicians. Wilson praised the election of Nilu Jenks , whom she called "a pragmatic progressive," to the Seattle City Council, as well as two south Seattle legislative candidates: Educator and community leader Kelabe Tewolde, and Jaelynn Scott, a socialist community organizer who will be the first openly transgender member of the Washington Legislature .

Wilson said that the same frustration voters felt in Seattle was felt across the country in the recent midterm elections, leading to election success for Democratic candidates in red states, such as Texas, South Carolina and Mississippi, and for democratic socialists in blue cities such as Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Providence, R.I., and Ann Arbor, Mich.

"This political wave is more than a repudiation of a cruel and corrupt federal administration," Wilson said. "It is an opportunity to show what effective progressive governance looks like."

Wilson defends recent decisions on RV permits, CCTV expansion

The backstory:

Wilson called her decision to move forward with an expansion of the city's closed-circuit television police cameras "one of the most difficult decisions that I've made so far."

During her campaign, Wilson opposed the expansion, which the council approved last year, citing concerns about misuse of data, particularly if footage reached U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. After taking office, she paused the expansion in March and ordered an audit of the Seattle Police Department's Real Time Crime Center by New York University's Policing Project, focused on privacy and civil liberties.

Wilson said the city is implementing most of the audit's recommendations for additional safeguards. She announced Nov. 10 that cameras would expand into three more neighborhoods, ending the pause. The Community Not Cameras Coalition formed to oppose the camera network.

"I hope this decision strikes the appropriate balance between the many different kinds of safety that are important to communities across our city," Wilson said. "And I also know that not everyone will agree. And that's okay."

Wilson also addressed her veto of a council-passed permit system for people living in recreational vehicles. She said she supported parts of the legislation, including expanded outreach to vehicle residents as the city opens new safe parking lots, but opposed "creating a complex and costly new permitting system."

She also issued an executive order that she said will put the city on a stronger path to addressing RV homelessness. An effort to override her veto failed Nov. 12.

"I appreciate the council's action to sustain my veto," Wilson said, adding that she looks forward to working with council members and the broader community on the issue.

‘Little to do with ideology’

Wilson said she wanted to convey the message to both residents and elected officials that decision-making in government "often means asking really concrete questions that have little to do with ideology.

"Is this going to make people’s daily lives better or worse? What are the risks? Is this an effective use of public resources? The big, bold, progressive initiatives that make headlines need to pass this test," Wilson said.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, FOX 13 and from the Washington State Standard.

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