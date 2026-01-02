Katie Wilson takes office as Seattle's new mayor

The Brief Seattle will swear in Mayor-elect Katie Wilson during an inauguration ceremony at City Hall on Monday morning. Wilson succeeds former Mayor Bruce Harrell and plans to begin work immediately on priorities including affordability, homelessness and quality of life. The ceremony will feature an inaugural address from Wilson and remarks highlighting her background as a community organizer and her vision for the city.



Seattle will swear in its next mayor Katie Wilson on Monday morning, marking a leadership transition at City Hall.

Mayor-elect Katie Wilson is scheduled to take the oath of office at 10 a.m. during an inauguration ceremony at City Hall. The event will be held in the building’s lobby and will include an inaugural address from Wilson, along with remarks from several speakers.

Stream Wilson's speech on Good Day Seattle on FOX 13, on the free FOX LOCAL app for your TV or smartphone and in the live player below.

Wilson succeeds former Mayor Bruce Harrell, who lost his re-election bid.

What we know:

Speakers at the ceremony are expected to highlight Wilson’s background as a community organizer and discuss the vision they believe she will bring to the city.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson (FOX 13 Seattle)

According to her staff, Wilson plans to begin work immediately on the priorities she emphasized during her campaign. Those include addressing the city’s affordability crisis, responding to homelessness, and improving quality of life for people who live and work in Seattle.

Ahead of taking office, Wilson announced members of her senior staff, a group that includes community organizers and coalition leaders. Her administration will feature team members with experience in housing affordability, climate change, labor rights and economic development.

What they're saying:

Wilson discussed her priorities last month during an event for her transition team.

"I believe that you shouldn't need a six-figure income to feel at home in Seattle. I believe that the people who work in our hotels, in our coffee shops, should also be able to afford to live in the city and to raise a family here. I believe you should be able to raise a family in an apartment as I am and the city should be your living room, and your park should be your backyard."

The inauguration ceremony is open to the public and is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Seattle City Hall.

