Man arrested after Puyallup, WA grocery store stabbing, fleeing in U-Haul

The Brief Pierce County deputies arrested a man accused of stabbing a grocery store employee and fleeing in a U-Haul truck from Winco Foods in Puyallup. The suspect pushed the female driver and her dog out of the U-Haul before speeding away; deputies pursued him for first-degree assault, robbery, and eluding. The chase ended when the U-Haul crashed into an SUV, resulting in minor injuries for the SUV occupants; the suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail on multiple charges.



Pierce County deputies arrested a man accused of stabbing a grocery store employee and speeding from authorities in a U-Haul on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies were first called to reports of a shoplifting and a stabbing at the Winco Foods in Puyallup. According to initial information, a man stabbed a Winco employee and was getting in a U-Haul truck to leave the area.

When deputies arrived around 3:30 p.m., they saw the U-Haul pulling out of the parking lot, and flagged the truck down at a nearby intersection.

The U-Haul stopped in a turn lane, and the male passenger appeared to push the woman driving and her dog out of the truck, before he took control and sped away. At the same time, other deputies arrived and treat the Winco employee, who was suffering from stab wounds on the sidewalk outside the store.

With this, authorities developed probable cause to pursue the U-Haul driver for first-degree assault, robbery and eluding.

Deputies pursued the U-Haul more than five miles up to a railroad crossing near Waller Rd and 30th Ave E, where the truck failed to negotiate a turn and crashed head-on into an SUV.

Deputies pulled the man from the truck and took him into custody. The people in the SUV struck by the U-Haul were evaluated on-scene and determined to have only minor injuries.

The 40-year-old suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail for robbery, first-degree assault and eluding.

