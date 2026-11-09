Darnold ruled out for matchup vs. Raiders, Lock expected to start

The Brief Starting quarterback Sam Darnold will miss Sunday's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders as he continues to recover from quad and rib injuries. Backup QB Drew Lock is on track to start his second consecutive game, with head coach Mike Macdonald confirming Lock's oblique exam was positive. If Lock's oblique or elbow issues worsen during the week, backup Jalen Milroe is in line to take over under center.



The Seahawks are coming off an important divisional win against the Arizona Cardinals, but it looks like they'll be preparing for their next opponent without their starting quarterback.

On Monday, head coach Mike Macdonald said on Seattle Sports 710 ESPN that Sam Darnold will not play in the team's upcoming matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders as he continues to recover from quadriceps and rib injuries.

Backup QB Drew Lock, who stepped in for Darnold against Arizona and went 19/28 for 175 yards with one touchdown and no turnovers, is currently managing an oblique injury, according to Macdonald. However, he said that it's something that "we can manage with him playing the game."

The backstory:

Darnold has been no stranger to the injury report this season. The USC alum picked up a hip injury on the Seahawks' first series of the season against New England and missed the rest of the game. He missed the team's Week 2 road game versus the Cardinals before returning in Week 3.

Regarding Lock, the QB said he picked up an oblique injury sometime in the 3rd quarter, but that it wasn't severe enough to hold him out for the rest of the game. He came into the week having strung together some limited practices as he attended to an elbow injury.

What they're saying:

During his radio interview, Macdonald said that an exam for Lock's oblique came back "good." "Sam will be another week, so it'll be a similar plan to last week," he added.

After the game on Sunday, Lock said that the team's plan surrounding his elbow injury helped keep him fresh for the game, and a similar plan could be on tap for Week 10 now that he's picked up the oblique issue.

"The staff here, the training staff, the strength staff, Coach Mike, everybody handled it so great this week," Lock said on Sunday. "I think it was really well done. Just hats off to this building, to this team for being able to stick with me throughout this week and get us here to Sunday as healthy and as ready as we could be."

Lock added that throughout the practice week, he only spent time throwing on Thursday. But he noted that his time as a backup quarterback had helped him develop a more strategic approach to preparing for a game.

"I feel like I've found my way as a guy that doesn't get reps as a backup to be ready for a game. So when we got to this week, it's not something that I wasn't used to, to say the least. Just mentally being as prepared as I can with tape, walkthrough reps, me watching practices, and being able to come out here and spin it around," he said.

He added that his arm "felt fresh" coming into the game and that he is confident about his chances to play against the Raiders in Week 10.

Dig deeper:

Since returning, Darnold's performance has been uneven. He has thrown at least one interception in every game he's started in (other than the injury-shortened season opener). His nine interceptions on the season rank the fourth-highest in the league behind Daniel Jones' 10 and the 11 INT's thrown by Drake Maye and Justin Herbert.

In his absence, Drew Lock hasn't been remarkable, but he's led the team to three wins and has yet to throw an interception so far this season.

If Lock were to be forced to miss any time due to injury, Jalen Milroe would step in as the team's starting quarterback. Last Wednesday, the team signed 26-year-old Adrian Martinez to their practice squad to provide depth at the quarterback position.

What's next:

The Seahawks head to Vegas this Sunday for a 1:25 game against the 4-5 Raiders, who are coming off a 38-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Source: Information for this story came from previous reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's sports team and Mike Macdonald's interview with Seattle Sports 710 ESPN.

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