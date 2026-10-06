Felony warrant issued for accused West Seattle Bridge copper wire thief

The Brief A felony warrant has been issued for a man accused of stealing copper wire from the West Seattle Bridge while posing as a City Light employee. Prosecutors say the stolen wire was worth about $1,000, but the theft caused an estimated $100,000 in damage. Gregory Galitzeck, 47, failed to appear in court after his release; authorities are asking anyone who sees him to call 911.



A felony bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a suspect accused of impersonating a Seattle City Light employee to steal copper wire from the West Seattle Bridge.

Court documents estimate the value of the copper wire at $1,000, but the damage cost taxpayers an estimated $100,000.

King County prosecutors charged 47-year-old Gregory Galitzeck with first-degree malicious mischief, first-degree criminal impersonation and third-degree theft. After he failed to appear in court, Judge Nelson Lee signed a bench warrant for his arrest on July 7.

The backstory:

Seattle Police say they arrested him on June 27 on the West Seattle Bridge walking with bundles of copper wire hanging on his arms, a flashlight and a tool case in his hands.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Gregory Galitzeck captured on police bodycam during his arrest on June 27, 2026.

According to the court documents, Galitzeck said he was there working for City Light. However, he could not provide city identification and there were no city vehicles on the bridge.

He was booked into the King County jail but released two days later pending charges. Charges were filed on July 1 and Judge Josephine Wiggs signed a summons that was sent to Galitzeck to appear in court. When he did not show up, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Dig deeper:

Galitzeck has multiple convictions, including two for burglary in 2019, second-degree escape in 2018, theft in 2017, conspiracy to deliver meth in 2016, making a false statement in 2010, and violation of a domestic violence order in 2010. Additionally, he has had 16 warrants issued for his arrest since 2008.

He gave the court an address on South Washington Street in Seattle, but the summons sent to the address was returned as undeliverable.

Galitzeck is six feet tall, 160 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Gregory Galitzeck

What you can do:

If you spot him, please call 911. If you have information that can help Seattle Police locate him and wish to remain anonymous, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1000 for information that leads to his arrest.

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