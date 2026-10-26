Seattle weather: Fall finally hits western WA

The Brief Light, lingering showers will persist through Tuesday before a stronger system brings lowland rain, 20 to 25 mph wind gusts, and much cooler temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday. Mountain snow levels will fall to 2,500 to 3,500 feet, bringing an estimated 4 to 6 inches of snow to passes and 8 to 14-plus inches to higher peaks by Wednesday evening. Conditions will dry out heading into Friday and the weekend, with daytime highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and overnight lows dropping into the 20s and 30s.



Western Washington is heading into a cooler, unsettled stretch of weather, with a few showers to start the week before a stronger system brings more widespread rain, mountain snow and breezy conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Lingering showers to start the week

Local perspective:

An area of low pressure moving inland across northwest Oregon will keep showers in the forecast for Western Washington this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 40s for most spots.

Temperatures will drop to the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning in Western Washington with showers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Conditions remain unsettled Tuesday, with another weak disturbance bringing the potential for a little more light showers. Temperatures will gradually trend cooler as we head toward the middle of the week.

Rain, mountain snow and breezy winds

Big picture view:

Our next weather system arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing a colder air mass south from British Columbia.

A quarter to a half inch of rain will fall over the next three days in the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Look for periods of rain in the lowlands, breezy winds with gusts around 20 to 25 mph, and accumulating snow in the mountains. Snow levels are expected to drop to around 2,500 to 3,500 feet Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, bringing snow to the mountain passes.

Snow levels will finally drop in the Washington Cascades this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By the numbers:

Current forecasts call for around 4 to 6 inches of snow at the passes, while higher mountain peaks could pick up 8 to 14+ inches by Wednesday evening. Snowfall amounts may still change as the system gets closer, so keep an eye on the forecast if you're planning to travel over the mountains.

The first snow of the season will hit the Washington Cascade passes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Behind the cold front, temperatures will take a noticeable step down. Highs on Wednesday will struggle to get out of the upper 40s to low 50s.

Cooler into the weekend, some drying out

What's next:

The pattern looks cooler than we've been used to, but the good news is that chances of rain should decrease later in the week. Highs will generally stay in the upper 40s to low 50s from Friday through the weekend. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s, with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s in some of our colder locations.

It will be much cooler with showers this week in the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Feds to unveil noncitizen voting data in WA ahead of midterm elections

Woman hospitalized after bear attacks her near home in Index, WA

1 dead after shooting in Burien, WA

Ballots found in dumpster at Seattle's Golden Gardens Park

Teen struck, killed by DUI driver in Federal Way, WA: police

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.