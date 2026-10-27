When can you get studded tires in WA? Here's everything you need to know

The Brief Studded tires are only legal in Washington between Nov. 1 and March 31, and driving with them outside that period can result in a ticket. Studded tires do not satisfy state chain requirements on mountain passes, meaning drivers must still carry chains or approved alternatives regardless of tire type or vehicle manufacturer restrictions. WSDOT suggests considering stud-free winter traction tires as a road-friendly, year-round legal alternative with more aggressive tread than standard all-season tires.



Traveling across Snoqualmie Pass, or driving through the early morning frost? If you don't have four-wheel or all-wheel-drive, you will want to get your studded tires on.

But when can you get your studded tires on in Washington? Keep reading for everything you need to know.

When can you get studded tires in WA?

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, studded tires are only legal between November 1–March 31.

This means the earliest you can get your tires swapped out is Sunday, Nov. 1.

Driving with studded tires outside that five-month stretch could get you a ticket!

Do I still need chains if I have studded tires?

Yes, you still need to carry chains if you are driving in areas that have chain requirements, like Snoqualmie Pass or Stevens Pass.

Studded tires do not meet Washington's chain requirements, and you'll still need to pull over and chain your tires up if instructed.

What if my car can't use chains?

WSDOT notes that, even if your car's manufacturer discourages using chains on their vehicles, Washington state law stands — and you still need to chain up. However, certain chain alternatives are accepted, including devices like the Autosock, Polaire Grip and others.

You can find a full list of approved chain alternatives on the Washington State Patrol website.

Can I get tires other than studded tires?

Yes. WSDOT urges you to consult with a local tire dealership to ask about stud-free winter traction tires, which are legal for year-round use and do not damage the road as much as studded tires.

The agency notes these are different from "all-season" tires and have a more aggressive tire tread.

You can learn more about tires and chains on the WSDOT website.

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