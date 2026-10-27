Man gets 20 years for stabbing Everett, WA middle school student walking to school

The Brief A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing a 13-year-old boy walking to school in Everett in January 2025. Andrew Freeman attacked the student twice with a pocketknife before fleeing. He was arrested nearly two weeks later. Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the attack. Freeman will serve his sentence in state prison.



A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing an Everett middle school student while he was walking to school in January 2025.

Andrew Freeman was sentenced to 20 years in prison following his conviction for first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and a rapid recidivism aggravator.

What we know:

On Jan. 16, 2025, just before 8 a.m. along 25th Street in north Everett, a 13-year-old boy was walking to school when Freeman stabbed him with a folding pocketknife. The boy tried to run away, but Freeman followed him and attacked the boy a second time.

The teen eventually arrived at North Middle School with stab wounds, which is when police were alerted. The boy was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Everett police launched a search using drones and K-9s, but did not locate Freeman. Police later released surveillance images of Freeman captured from nearby businesses and named him a person of interest.

Andrew Freeman (File / FOX 13)

A community member recognized Freeman from a bulletin and called 911, leading officers to arrest him on Jan. 29, 2025.

The backstory:

Freeman, who was 21 at the time, was previously arrested on drug charges on the morning of the stabbing, but was released from jail shortly before the attack.

Freeman also has prior convictions from 2022 and 2023 for second-degree robbery and third-degree assault, including an attempted robbery of a 69-year-old woman in Federal Way, as well as four misdemeanor graffiti convictions in Everett.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a motive explaining why Freeman targeted the middle school student.

What's next:

Freeman will serve his 20-year prison sentence in the custody of the Washington State Department of Corrections.

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