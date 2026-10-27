Multiple businesses robbed at Court House Square in Tacoma, WA

The Brief Three tattoo businesses operating out of a shared Tacoma studio were broken into Sunday morning, resulting in thousands of dollars in stolen equipment and property damage. The owners launched a GoFundMe campaign offering a reward for tips, with donations going toward replacing equipment, repairs, security, and lost wages. No suspects have been arrested, though security images show a masked person disabling a camera, and it is believed that two men were involved.



After their tattoo shops were allegedly broken into and vandalized over the weekend in Tacoma, three women are asking the community to help them recover from thousands of dollars worth of losses.

What we know:

According to a GoFundMe that was created on Monday, the robberies happened around 5 a.m. on Sunday at the Court House Square building.

The businesses that were affected include Axanthic Ink, efm.Tattoo, and Full Bloom Ink, three tattoo shops that operate out of a shared studio.

What they're saying:

"The intruders stole thousands of dollars in high end professional equipment, curated decor, and irreplaceable personal belongings, damaging both our livelihood and our peace of mind," the GoFundMe reads. "To help ease some of the burden we reaching out to our community for help."

The money raised by the GoFundMe is expected to cover the following:

Replacing stolen equipment and professional machines

Repairing physical damage to our shared studio

Restoring security measures so we can feel safe at work

Covering lost wages

What we don't know:

No suspects have been arrested for the alleged robberies, but the GoFundMe does include a photo of a person with their face covered and a hoodie as they appear to knock out the business' security camera.

The husband of one of the affected business owners suggested that the business was robbed by two men.

The GoFundMe goes on to say that a reward will be offered to anyone who provides information that helps lead to an arrest.

What you can do:

Those who would like to donate to help the business owners recover can do so by donating to their GoFundMe campaign, which can be found here.

The Source: Information for this story came from a verified GoFundMe created by the husband of one of the women whose business was affected.

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