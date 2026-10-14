Horizon Air pilots, flight attendants picket at Sea-Tac Airport

The Brief Horizon Air pilots and flight attendants held demonstrations outside Sea-Tac Airport Wednesday, demanding better pay and new contracts. Union leaders say pilots have gone three years without raises and have been negotiating a new contract for nearly four years. Workers plan to continue picketing as they pressure Alaska Air Group to reach new labor agreements.



Horizon Air pilots and flight attendants hit the streets outside Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday, demanding fair pay and new contracts.

What we know:

Unionized employees at Horizon Air, a subsidiary of Alaska Air Group, organized a systemwide day of action Wednesday. Teamsters Local 1224, representing nearly 650 Horizon Air pilots, held an informational picket near the airport alongside Horizon flight attendants represented by the Association of Flight Attendants, who also demonstrated outside corporate headquarters.

Airline employees are demanding what they say is a long-overdue living wage contract, accusing their parent company of drawing out negotiations. The group says they've been fighting for a collective bargaining agreement for nearly four years to address wages, training shortages, and operational issues.

Horizon Air pilots hold a demonstration outside Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday, Oct. 14, demanding better pay and new contracts. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Union leaders say Horizon pilots perform nearly the same amount of flying as sister carrier Alaska Airlines, but their wages fall behind industry standards. They claim they have not received a raise in three years despite rising living costs.

What they're saying:

"We love our jobs," said Cpt. Henry Simkins, Horizon Air pilot and Chair of Local 1224’s Horizon Executive Council. "We want to fly the public in a safe manner, but consistently, when that costs money, the company does not want to be a part of the process. So they will stall negotiations for as long as they want, and that comes at a cost to the safety of the public at large."

What we don't know:

Alaska Air Group has not yet responded to Wednesday's dual demonstrations outside Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

What's next:

Union representatives plan to continue picketing to put pressure on management to get a new deal done.

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