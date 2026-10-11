Seattle Seahawks commit 4 turnovers in 32-29 loss to 49ers

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The Brief The Seattle Seahawks turned the ball over four times, and Cooper Kupp was held short on fourth down in the final minute in a 32-29 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Sam Darnold was intercepted twice, and Emanuel Wilson and George Holani each lost fumbles that led directly to 49ers' touchdowns. Seattle rallied in the second half, but a 44-yard field goal from Eddy Piñeiro with 1:56 left to play was enough to sink the Seahawks. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown, but dropped a third down pass from Darnold on Seattle's final drive that would have kept the Seahawks' offense marching.



The Seattle Seahawks turned the ball over four times, and Cooper Kupp was held short on fourth down in the final minute in a 32-29 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Sam Darnold was intercepted twice, and Emanuel Wilson and George Holani each lost fumbles that led directly to 49ers' touchdowns. Seattle rallied in the second half, but a 44-yard field goal from Eddy Piñeiro with 1:56 left to play was enough to sink the Seahawks.

Mike Evans caught seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown, including a pair of big grabs on San Francisco's final touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to carry the 49ers' offense. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown, but dropped a third down pass from Darnold on Seattle's final drive that would have kept the Seahawks' offense marching.

It's the first game Seattle has had four turnovers in a game since last year's 21-19 loss against the Rams in Los Angeles last November.

Dig deeper:

For the second straight week, Darnold was intercepted on a badly forced throw on his first pass attempt of the game. Last week, Darnold was picked off by Tuli Tuipulotu on a late, forced throw to Wilson on the left sideline. Against the 49ers, Darnold forced a third down throw to Smith-Njigba on the right sideline that was undercut by Renardo Green for an interception.

As it did a week ago, the interception turned quickly into points. Mike Evans caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to give San Francisco a 7-0 lead.

It was then Seattle's turn to take advantage of a turnover. Nehemiah Pritchett blew up punt returner Jacob Cowing as Eric Saubert recovered at the SF 24-yard line to put the Seahawks in scoring position. A key third down completion from Darnold to Cooper Kupp set up a 2-yard touchdown run for Wilson that tied the game at 7-7.

A 49-yard Jason Myers field goal gave the Seahawks a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter before two more turnovers before the half both led to points as the 49ers took the lead.

After a punt pinned Seattle at their own 9-yard line, Wilson fumbled as standout 49ers linebacker Fred Warner punched the ball free. Malik Mustapha recovered at the Seattle 11-yard line, and Christian McCaffrey scored on the play to give the 49ers a 14-10 lead.

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw hit Darnold out of bounds for a late hit, and then delivered a headbutt to a helmet-less Ernest Jones IV on the Seattle sideline, which had him ejected from the contest. Seattle then dug out of a first-and-20 after a holding penalty and settled for a 50-yard Myers field goal to cut the lead to 14-13.

And that's where the lead should have stayed before the half.

Instead, a punt from San Francisco pinned the Seahawks on their own 4-yard line with 18 seconds left in the half. The 49ers did have all three of their timeouts, so simply kneeling out the clock was as simple as it may have seemed. However, on a first down run by George Holani, center Jalen Sundell was driven back into the backfield by 49ers lineman Gracen Halton. Halton stripped the ball from Holani's grasp and recovered it in the end zone for a defensive touchdown that gave the 49ers a 21-13 lead.

Darnold was then intercepted for a second time on Seattle's first drive of the second half as nothing appeared to be going right for the unit. Green undercut a crossing route from Elijah Arroyo for his second pick of Darnold in the game, giving the 49ers a chance to deliver a dagger.

But the Seahawks' defense held strong, forcing a three-and-out and Piñeiro hooked a 52-yard field goal try wide left as Seattle escaped without further damage.

A 43-yard Myers field goal trimmed the lead to 21-16 on Seattle's next drive before Pritchett came up with the biggest defensive play of the game. Pritchett stepped in front of a Purdy pass to Cowing and returned it 20 yards to the SF 23 to give the offense its best chance of the game. Three plays later, Smith-Njigba juked his way through the 49ers defense for a 16-yard touchdown that put the Seahawks out front, 23-21.

Deebo Samuel fumbled on the next 49ers possession, dropping the ball on the ground as he injured his hamstring as Josh Jobe recovered for Seattle to put the offense in business again. However, the offense went three-and-out as Myers converted his fourth field goal of the game, a 48-yard kick, to make it a 26-21 Seattle lead.

The 49ers then managed to deliver their best offensive drive of the game to re-take the lead. A 12-play, 74-yard drive saw several big receptions from Mike Evans – including a 23-yard catch on third-and-10, and a 28-yard catch on second-and-21. A 7-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks capped the drive with Evans converting the 2-point try to take a 29-26 lead.

A big kickoff return from Rashid Shaheed, along with a 22-yard completion from Darnold to Shaheed set up Myers for a 40-yard kick that tied the game at 29-29 with 6:55 left to play.

After a big 35-yard completion to Smith-Njigba moved Seattle quickly to midfield on their final drive, Smith-Njigba got open near the Seahawks' sideline on third down. However, he couldn't adjust to the slightly high throw from Darnold as he fell to the turf incomplete. Darnold's fourth down throw for Kupp saw him break a tackle and make a lunging dive for the first down, only to be ruled out of bounds just short.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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