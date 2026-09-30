When does daylight saving time end? Here's when to 'fall back' in Seattle

The Brief Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 1, when clocks in Washington move back one hour at 2 a.m. The change means an extra hour of sleep for many people, but sunsets will begin arriving earlier. Hawaii and most of Arizona are among the U.S. areas that do not observe daylight saving time.



Much of the U.S. will soon shift their clocks back an hour to mark the end of daylight saving time. It comes after many had moved an hour forward in the spring.

While most associate daylight saving time with getting an extra hour of sleep, it also means the sun will set earlier, often before 5 p.m. in Washington.

What is daylight saving time?

Daylight saving time is the period between spring and fall when clocks are set one hour ahead of standard time to make better use of daylight. Each year, it begins on the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday of November.

The time change was initially adopted back in 1918 during World War I to conserve fuel. The goal was to shift clocks forward an hour to reduce household power use, as the United States faced a severe energy crisis and needed to redirect coal-generated energy towards the war effort.

The Standard Time Act of 1918 was enacted, which has since evolved into daylight saving time. It was briefly discontinued after the war but was reintroduced for World War II and remains mandated by federal law to this day.

When does daylight saving time end in Seattle in 2026?

Daylight saving time ends in Seattle at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Which states don't observe daylight saving time?

There are several U.S. states and territories that won't be shifting their clocks back an hour on Nov. 1. They include:

Hawaii

Arizona

American Samoa territories

Guam

Northern Mariana Islands

Puerto Rico

U.S. Virgin Islands

Is daylight saving time observed outside the US?

Yes, many countries outside the United States observe daylight saving time.

Every nation in the European Union and the United Kingdom participate in the time change, along with regions of Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Australia. Egypt is the only country in Africa to observe daylight saving time.

When will daylight saving time start again next year?

Daylight saving time will start again on Sunday, March 14, 2027.

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