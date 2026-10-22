Fourth suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting of teen in Tacoma, WA

The Brief A fourth suspect, a teenager, has been arrested and booked into Remann Hall for first-degree murder following a fatal shooting inside a Tacoma parking garage. Three adults – identified as brothers Jose and Davion Campos and Alina Guillen – have been arrested and charged in connection with the ambush-style attack that killed a 16-year-old boy. Court documents revealed the suspects were armed with illegally modified firearms, and a judge set bail at $5 million each for the Campos brothers and $1.5 million for Guillen.



A fourth suspect, a teenager, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy inside a Tacoma parking garage last weekend.

What we know:

In an Oct. 22 investigation update, the Tacoma Police Department announced that detectives made another arrest in the homicide. The teenage male was arrested and booked into Remann Hall for first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

Information about the teen suspect's identity and age is left out in criminal cases involving minors, unless they are formally charged as an adult.

3 suspects face judge after deadly shooting

Just two days before, three adults were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting; a man was arrested in Tacoma, and another man and a woman were arrested in Yelm. All three faced a judge on Wednesday.

Brothers Jose Campos, 18, and Davion Campos, 20, along with Davion’s partner, 19-year-old Alina Guillen, face charges in connection with the Sunday morning ambush-style shooting that left the teenager dead at the scene.

Deadly ambush in Tacoma parking garage

The backstory:

Investigators report that the suspects, along with possibly several others, opened fire on a group gathered at a Tacoma parking garage Sunday night. The 16-year-old victim was struck in the chest and died at the scene.

According to court documents, the suspects were armed with illegally modified firearms. Surveillance footage captured the suspects before and after the shooting, including video showing Guillen making the sign of the cross moments before gunfire broke out.

During Wednesday's court hearing, it was revealed that both Campos brothers have a history of violent crimes.

What they're saying:

The victim's mother spoke directly to the court during the proceeding.

"My son didn’t deserve this. He was a good kid," she said.

A judge set bail at $5 million each for Jose and Davion Campos. Bail for Guillen was set at $1.5 million.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tacoma Police Department, original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter AJ Janavel.

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