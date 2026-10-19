Another 'suspicious letter' sent to Washington congressman

The Brief U.S. Rep. Adam Smith's district office received a suspicious letter containing a powdery substance Monday, prompting an evacuation. Similar letters were recently sent to Rep. Pramila Jayapal's office and Washington's Secretary of State. The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the incidents; the substances have not yet been identified.



Another suspicious letter has been sent to a congressional office in Washington state, this time at the office of Representative Adam Smith from Washington's 9th Congressional District.

What we know:

Rep. Smith confirmed a letter containing a "powdery substance" arrived at his district office on Monday, forcing his staff to evacuate the building. He later issued the following statement:

"Earlier today, my district office received a suspicious letter containing a powdery substance, like others sent to Congressional offices across the country. My staff has been safely evacuated, and I thank the Kent Police Department and the Renton Fire Department for their quick action."

Local perspective:

This follows a series of incidents involving "suspicious envelopes" across the state and nation.

Last week, law enforcement intercepted a letter containing white powder addressed to the Washington Secretary of State's elections division. Then, on Friday, the second floor of a downtown Seattle building housing U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal's office was evacuated due to a suspicious letter.

The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are actively investigating, and say similar threats have been happening nationwide.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed what powdery substance was found on the letter sent to Smith's, Jayapal's or the Secretary of State's offices.

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