The Brief Hazmat crews responded to a suspicious package delivered to U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal's office in downtown Seattle Friday. The building's second floor was evacuated as a precaution, and no injuries were reported. The substance remains unidentified as investigators examine possible links to other suspicious mailings targeting officials.



Hazmat crews with the Seattle Fire Department responded to reports of a suspicious envelope at the commercial office building housing U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal's office in downtown Seattle on Friday.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to multiple 911 calls made at 2 p.m. reporting a possible hazardous substance found in the second-floor mailroom of an office building at 6th Avenue and Virginia Street.

Officials said a mailroom worker discovered a suspicious envelope, and called 911 before opening it.

First responders evacuated the entire second floor as a safety precaution while hazmat crews entered the building around 3 p.m. to investigate the substance.

At 3:26 p.m., Seattle Fire said hazmat crews investigated the impacted area of the building and determined it was safe to occupy. The envelope was not opened and turned over to United States Postal Service inspectors for further investigation.

No injuries were reported during the evacuation or response.

What they're saying:

Jayapal released a statement Friday afternoon confirming her office received the delivery:

"My office today received a suspicious package, similar to that received by Members of Congress and elections officials across the country. We are following protocol, and at the time being, my staff and I are safe. I will continue to provide updates as available.

"This seemingly deliberate and widespread attack on our democracy and elections is unacceptable."

This comes just after an incident on Thursday when law enforcement intercepted a letter containing white powder addressed to the Washington Secretary of State's elections division. Emergency crews also responded to a separate incident at the downtown Federal Building on Thursday after mail containing white powder arrived there.

"An attack on election officials or candidates is an attack on our democracy," Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said in a statement following Thursday's incident. "I thank our federal partners who are doing everything they can to investigate these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice."

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What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what substance was found inside the package delivered to the 6th Avenue building.

What's next:

Federal and local law enforcement agencies are investigating whether the package delivered to Jayapal's office is connected to the broader series of suspicious mailings sent to election offices and elected officials across the country

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