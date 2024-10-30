Washington steps up ballot box security measures after arson attacks

The FBI is investigating a motive behind the devices that sparked fires on ballot drop boxes in Vancouver and Portland early Monday morning.

The Associated Press reported the devices had messages of "Free Gaza" marked on them.

As detectives track down a suspect involved in the arson, some county auditors are increasing ballot security. Starting Wednesday, King County Elections is collecting ballots twice a day from all 84 ballot drop boxes. This comes after targeted fires using incendiary devices at drop boxes destroyed more than 400 ballots in Clark County.

Kendall Hodson, chief of staff at King County Elections, explained it is routine for a pair of staff members to collect ballots from drop boxes once a day. When election days get closer, they increase those pickup shifts. However, that schedule changed after the arson attacks on three ballot boxes.

"As a result of what we’ve seen happening at drop boxes across the region and the attacks on those, we have added that shift earlier," said Hodson.

Several people use the ballot drop box drive-thru at the King County Elections headquarters in Renton to cast their vote. Hodson said after the arson attacks, she noticed more people were dropping off ballots indoors.

"I think anecdotally, we’ve heard from some voters that because of what’s been in the news, they feel more comfortable coming into our building and putting it right into our hands. That is perfectly fine," said Hodson. "We still have complete confidence in the security of those boxes in the field. But if that makes voters feel better, absolutely come on down to Renton and let us take your ballot from your hands."

As Election Day draws near and more people cast their vote, the FBI and local law enforcement are investigating the targeted fires and a possible motive. Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said the attacks tried to disrupt a fair election.

"Dealing with this horrible terrorist attack, that's basically what it is," Hobbs told FOX 13 Seattle.

The possibility of the fires being a terrorist attack is what detectives are investigating.

Frank Figliuzzi is an NBC News senior national security and intelligence analyst and former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence at the FBI. Figliuzzi said there are heightened concerns of domestic terror groups taking action this election cycle.

"It means they may head to the softer targets at the county and state level. And what would those soft targets look like? Well, they could be a local voting place, but they could more likely be where county votes are tabulated on election night, and that concerns me," said Figliuzzi. "Local and state and county law enforcement and sheriffs have got to be tuned in to those sites. They have got to have their ears to the ground, intelligence wise, and have to be ready for the worst to protect the property and the people inside those vote-counting areas."

The Associated Press reported law enforcement believes the man suspected of the arson attacks has metal working experience and may be planning to strike again.

Hodson said the team at King County Elections is confident in their plan to protect people and their right to vote.

"We’ve also been in close communication with all of our drop box partners who host those boxes. So, they also have eyes on those boxes and let us know anytime anything unusual might be going on. And the other really important piece of this is we are in regular coordination with local law enforcement, the King County Sheriff’s Office and even our federal partners, who are monitoring this type of activity and helping us respond," said Hodson.

Leesa Manion, King County Prosecuting Attorney, said assaults on democracy will not be tolerated.

"Any attempt to intimidate or discourage voters from making their voices heard will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Manion.

As a result of the arson attacks, other county election offices throughout the region are increasing security measures. Thurston County is one of them.

"This weekend, we are adding extra ballot pickup routes to ensure your ballots are collected safely and promptly. Furthermore, on election night, our ballot drop box collection teams will be followed by Thurston County Sheriff's seputies to provide added security," said Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall

Pierce County increased its ballot drop collection to every 24 hours, which officials said is up from its normal pace during this point of the election. The Snohomish County Auditor’s Office said its drop boxes have fire suppression devices, custom locks, and tamper-evident seals. Two employees collect ballots routinely, and private security monitors all drop boxes overnight.

