WA ballot drop boxes open. Here's what to know

Registered voters in Washington began casting their ballots Friday for the upcoming General Election as drop boxes officially opened on Oct. 18.

Ballots must be mailed by each county to voters by Oct. 18. That marks the beginning of the 18-day voting period ahead of election day on Nov. 5.

Keep reading to learn about the early vote-by-mail system and Washington ballot drop boxes.

When will my ballot be mailed to me?

Early voting in Washington is conducted entirely by mail, and voters already have what they need to participate. If you've registered, your ballot will be mailed by your county elections office no later than Oct. 18. It may take a few days to reach you.

"You can vote as soon as you get your ballot," said Pierce County Auditor Linda Farmer. "By getting your ballot in well ahead of the deadline, you can avoid any last-minute issues and confirm that your choices count."

Voters in counties across Washington will have their say on various critical positions, including the president, governor, county executive, congressional seats and city/county council, in addition to statewide and local ballot measures.

How do I return my ballot?

Washington State offers two primary methods for voters to return their ballots:

By mail: If opting to mail ballots, they must be postmarked by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5 to be valid. Postage is not required.

Drop boxes: Utilize any of your county's drop boxes which remain open around the clock. They will close at 8 p.m. on Election Day but are cleared daily by election personnel.

Where's a ballot drop box near me?

Washington has more than 544 official drop boxes and 67 voting centers where you can register to vote in person.

Are ballot boxes secure?

According to Washington state law, RCW 29A.40.170, the county auditor must prevent ballot drop boxes from overflowing:

"Ballots must be removed from a ballot drop box by at least two people, with a record kept of the date and time ballots were removed, and the names of people removing them. Ballots from drop boxes must be returned to the counting center in secured transport containers. A copy of the record must be placed in the container, and one copy must be transported with the ballots to the counting center, where the seal number must be verified by the county auditor or a designated representative. All ballot drop boxes must be secured at 8:00 p.m. on the day of the primary, special election, or general election."

What if I didn't receive my ballot?

Washington voters are encouraged to check their mailboxes for their ballots. But if you don't receive yours by Oct. 21, there are steps you can take to replace your ballot.

If your ballot is missing, reach out directly to your county elections office. Many offer online, phone or in-person services to request a replacement.

Where can I get more information about voting in WA?

Information is available in printed county and state voters' pamphlets sent to households and on your county's website.

Is it too late to register to vote?

For those still needing to register or update their registration, they can do so online up until Oct. 28 or in person until 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.

In-person services are available at your local county election office.

