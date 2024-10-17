How do I register to vote in Washington?

General Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 5, and it's not too late to register to vote.

The Washington Secretary of State's website said Oct. 28 is the deadline to register online or by mail. This is also the deadline to update your address online.

Registering online or by mail is offered until 8 days prior to Election Day.

Anyone who still needs to register after the deadline, can complete registration in person at a county voting center through Election Day at 8 p.m. The Secretary of State said anyone who appears in person to vote, will receive a ballot and their ballot will be processed and counted once the county elections office verifies their voter registration information.

Anyone who needs to update their registration info can do it at VoteWA.gov, and for registered voters, ballots are mailed automatically, and they do not need to be requested.

According to the Secretary of State, there are more than 4.9 million active voters in Washington state, as of Oct. 1.

