Missed your WA ballot? Here's how to request a replacement

With the election approaching, Washington voters are encouraged to check their mailboxes for their ballots. But if you don't receive yours, there are steps you can take to ensure your vote is counted.

In Washington, all registered voters receive a mail-in ballot, typically 18 days before Election Day. However, lost or delayed ballots can happen.

Keep reading for what to do if you don’t receive your ballot.

Steps to request a replacement ballot

Check your voter registration: Visit the : Visit the VoteWA.gov portal to confirm your registration status and address. Contact your county elections office: If your ballot is missing, reach out directly to your : If your ballot is missing, reach out directly to your county elections office . Many offer online, phone or in-person services to request a replacement. Request a replacement ballot online: Use the VoteWA website to request a replacement ballot. Replacement ballots can be printed at home or mailed to you, depending on how close it is to Election Day. Visit a voting center: If time is running short, visit a : If time is running short, visit a voting center in your county, where you can fill out a provisional or replacement ballot.

What if I'm on vacation or moved and don't receive a ballot?

According to the Washington Secretary of State, if you submit a change of address with the U.S. Postal Service, your ballot will be forwarded to your new location. However, the best option is to contact your county elections department directly. You can request a temporary mailing address change to ensure timely delivery of your ballot. Once you return to your permanent residence or if you move permanently, notify your elections department to update your registration.

Remember, you can obtain a replacement ballot online by logging into VoteWA.gov.

Key deadlines

Washington residents have until Oct. 28 to register to vote online or by mail. Alternatively, you can register to vote in-person at your local elections office up until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day or dropped off in an official ballot box no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Avoid common issues

Make sure to update your registration address, especially if you’ve recently moved. If you’ve lost your ballot or need assistance, county elections offices are available to help through Election Day.

Be sure to sign the declaration on your ballot envelope to ensure your vote is valid. Election officials will check your signature on the outer return envelope against the signature on file in your voter registration record to make sure they match.

Voting in Washington is accessible and secure, but it’s essential to act quickly if you encounter any issues with your ballot to ensure your voice is heard.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Navy aircraft crashes near Mount Rainier, crew status unknown

‘Belltown Hellcat’ bonds out of jail, skips Seattle court hearing

What is going on with WA's deer population?

Encampment in Burien closed, residents transitioned to housing

Whooping cough on the rise amid low immunization rates

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.