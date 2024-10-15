Whooping cough on the rise amid low immunization rates

Health experts are raising alarms as declining childhood vaccination rates fuel a resurgence of whooping cough and other preventable diseases.

Infectious disease specialists at the University of Washington report that the rates of whooping cough have returned to pre-pandemic levels, with low immunization rates playing a major role in the increase.

"COVID vaccine hesitancy has really bled over into routine childhood vaccines in a way that was unanticipated," said Dr. Helen Chu of UW Medicine. "A lot of children are undervaccinated, particularly by the time they enter kindergarten."

Snohomish County has already seen an alarming rise in whooping cough cases this year, a trend that reflects a broader return of vaccine-preventable diseases. Experts are concerned that this could be the beginning of further outbreaks, including measles.

Dr. John Lynch, an infectious disease clinician at Harborview Medical Center, explained that during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many common viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza, saw significant declines.

However, with immunization rates down, the risk of multiple respiratory infections is higher than in previous seasons.

"What we’re looking at now is probably the first, true post-pandemic season of respiratory viruses," Lynch said.

Lynch also highlighted the ongoing strain on healthcare systems.

"As we look at potentially seeing a lot more folks who are being exposed, infected potentially need to be seen in clinics, emergency departments and hospitalized in our hospitals, it is a different environment that we’re moving into," said Lynch.

Despite the clear risk of outbreaks, vaccination rates for both COVID-19 and routine childhood vaccines remain worryingly low. "The number of people who have gotten booster vaccines has remained very low, something around the 10-15% range," Dr. Chu noted.

Chu said some individuals are firmly opposed to vaccinations, while others are delaying out of concern for potential side effects.

While the low vaccination rates are troubling, there is some good news for families dealing with RSV and influenza. A newly licensed monoclonal antibody treatment for RSV could reduce hospitalizations for infants by 70-80 percent, a significant advancement for preventing severe illness.

Additionally, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the self-administration of FluMist at home. Families can now obtain a prescription, pick up the nasal mist from the pharmacy, and administer it themselves, providing a convenient option for flu prevention.

