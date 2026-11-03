Bremerton, WA police seek suspects in serious hit-and-run

The Brief Bremerton police are searching for the suspects in a Monday night hit-and-run on Kitsap Way that left a pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in critical condition. The suspect vehicle, which fled the scene without stopping, is identified as a white Chevrolet Silverado. Investigators have released surveillance photos of the truck and a female passenger, asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Steven Forbragd at (360) 900-6644.



Bremerton, Washington police need help identifying the suspects of a hit-and-run crash on Monday night.

According to the Bremerton Police Department, a person was hit by a truck and thrown to the ground along Kitsap Way. Police say the truck drove off without stopping.

Authorities say the victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries at the hospital, where they are in critical condition.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Bremerton Police Department)

Police shared surveillance images of the truck, which is described as a white Chevrolet Silverado. They also shared surveillance images of a woman, who police say was a passenger in the truck.

Anyone who recognizes the truck or woman, or knows additional information about the crash, is urged to call Sgt. Steven Forbragd at (360) 900-6644, referencing Bremerton police report B26-005334.

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