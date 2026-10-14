Garth Brooks announces Seattle concerts with rare $155 seats

The Brief Garth Brooks will play at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on Nov. 13 and 14. All tickets in the arena will be the same price, sitting at $155.50. The last time Brooks performed in Washington was in 2017 down in Tacoma.



Garth Brooks is returning to Seattle for the first time since 2017, bringing his "Blame It All On My Roots Tour" to Climate Pledge Arena for a two-night stand on Nov. 13 and 14.

In a rare move for a stadium-level country star, every single ticket in the building will be priced the same when sales open on Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. PT.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the upcoming dates and how to score seats.

What we know:

All tickets to the "Blame It All On My Roots Tour are priced at $155.50, which includes the base price, facility fee, service fee and applicable sales tax.

Concertgoers may find the fixed ticket price odd, but Brooks and his team announced the flat fee Wednesday on the concert's website.

"As at every stop on the new retro arena tour, the shows will feature both end-stage and in-the-round seating… and every seat in the house is one fair price!" — Garth Brooks' "Blame It All On My Roots Tour" website

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unclear if resold tickets featured on websites like Ticketmaster and StubHub will be priced higher than the $155.50 flat fee.

Garth Brooks says he will serve Bud Light at his bar in Nashville, Tennessee, once it opens. (Getty Images)

The backstory:

According to Brooks' website, his first Washington arena show took place in Tacoma in 1991, when he opened for The Judds on their Farewell Tour.

During his World Tour, from 1996-1998, he played one of his first concerts at Key Arena. However, the last time he visited Washington was back in 2017 when he played at the Tacoma Dome.

"One of the things I love about the Retro Tour is getting to play the places you played in the beginning," Garth said in Wednesday's announcement. "The thought of squeezing this show into an arena will be like catching lightning in a bottle!"

The Source: Information in this story came from Garth Brooks' tour website.

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