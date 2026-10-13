Costco unveils new Jimothy dog toy at select warehouses in the PNW

The Brief Jimothy, the viral short-spined raccoon, has taken a new form: A stuffed animal at Costco. The dog toy was made by the brand Think Dog by Delca, a brand that makes sturdy dog toys inspired by known characters. People took to social media comment sections to express a variety of reactions to the new product, some thinking it should be for humans rather than dogs, while some seemed indifferent and others supported it for their pets.



Costco unveiled a new piece of Seattle pride at select Pacific Northwest locations for just under $11, but some users on social media appear to be divided about its target audience.

Jimothy, the internet-famous short-spined raccoon, has hit the shelves—or should we say the giant cardboard boxes—at Costco, in the form of a stuffed animal.

What they're saying:

A number of comments under an Instagram post of the initial product spotting seemed frustrated with the marketing, asking why it would be for dogs rather than for humans. Others argued the stuffed animal could be for whatever the consumer wanted.

The backstory:

Jimothy became a local legend over the summer, when locals in Ballard spotted him running through the neighborhoods. Now, he has become a symbol of Pacific Northwest pride and has appeared on a vast number of products, like t-shirts and 3D printed figures.

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What's next:

According to Think Dog by Delca on Instagram, the toy will be available online at Costco.com in the coming weeks, but is available at Pacific Northwest Costco warehouses in the meantime.

The Source: Information in this story came from Costco for Eveything and Think Dog by Delca through Instagram announcement posts.

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