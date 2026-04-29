Kacey Musgraves picks Seattle for 'Middle of Nowhere' tour grand finale

The Brief Eight-time Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves will conclude her "Middle of Nowhere" with two nights at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. The shows are set for Oct. 26 and 27, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 8, at 10 a.m. PT. The tour celebrates Musgraves' sixth studio album, featuring collaborations with Willie Nelson and Miranda Lambert.



Kacey Musgraves is bringing her "Middle of Nowhere" tour to Seattle for a two-night residency this fall.

Musgraves picks Seattle for tour finale

What we know:

Musgraves is set to perform at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday, Oct. 26, and Tuesday, Oct. 27, marking the grand finale of her North American tour. She'll be joined by the Seattle-based Americana trio, The Brudi Brothers.

Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, May 8, at 10 a.m. PT. There's also an Amex presale on May 5 for eligible card members, and a fan registration presale beginning May 6.

You can find and purchase tickets online via Ticketmaster or Kacey Musgraves' website.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: Kacey Musgraves performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella) Expand

The tour follows the release of Musgraves' sixth studio album, "Middle of Nowhere," which releases on May 1. The album, inspired by her hometown of Golden, Texas, includes features with Willie Nelson, Billy Strings, Miranda Lambert and Gregory Alan Isakov.

Kacey Musgraves is an eight-time Grammy award winner and has hit No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart five times. Her 2024 album Deeper Well also landed at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart.

Musgraves, fresh off of a surprise Coachella performance, kicks off her tour on her birthday, Aug. 21, in Chicago. She's also set to perform at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, May 17.

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