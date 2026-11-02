One dead, one hurt after shooting in Snohomish County, WA

The Brief One man died and another was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following an early Sunday shooting in Snohomish County. Deputies responding to the 2 a.m. scene discovered both victims with gunshot wounds and transported them to Providence Hospital. Snohomish County Sheriff's Office detectives are actively investigating the incident and urging anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes tip line.



An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Snohomish County early Sunday morning.

The backstory:

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, at around 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting and found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both of them were taken to Providence Hospital, where one of the victims died.

The other man had non-life-threatening injuries.

What they're saying:

"This remains an active investigation and detectives are still working to confirm the details surrounding the shooting," the department said in a press release.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Major Crimes tip line at 425-388-3845.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Auburn officer placed on leave after viral physical altercation

Mom of 16-year-old murdered in Tacoma asks community for help

Bird flu reemerges in western WA, officials warn of statewide spread

2 men charged with vehicular homicide in Federal Way crash that killed teen

5 Washington Supreme Court seats could shape major decisions

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .