Man found dead inside cell at Snohomish County Jail, deputies say

The Brief A man was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead Sunday morning at the Snohomish County Jail. The sheriff's Major Crimes Unit and an independent clinical review board have launched separate investigations into the death. The official cause and manner of death remain unknown pending an examination by the county medical examiner.



The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after a man was found dead in his cell at the Snohomish County Jail.

What we know:

Deputies said the man was found dead around 10:13 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the sheriff's office, a corrections deputy was helping a nurse with medication before finding the man unresponsive in his cell.

Medical staff began attempting to resuscitate the man, but the attempts were unsuccessful, deputies said.

Dig deeper:

The man was booked into jail on Oct. 29 by Everett police officers for possession of a controlled substance and violating a Stay Out of Drug Area order.

What they're saying:

"Following his death, an unexpected fatality review will be conducted," the sheriff's office said. "This review examines the death from a clinical standpoint and is independent of the death investigation being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit."

What we don't know:

The man's official cause of death is currently unknown. The sheriff's office said that the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

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