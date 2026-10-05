Bail set at $3M for WA man accused in fatal shooting of Coast Guard officer

The Brief A Covington man, Isaiah Bolar, was arrested and charged with murder following the fatal August 23 shooting of 29-year-old U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Connor Overstreet in Skyway. Overstreet was shot from inside a stolen Toyota Prius after he and his friends, who were riding Lime Scooters, exchanged words with the car's occupants. Following a vehicle pursuit, police recovered the murder weapon from Bolar's passenger, leading prosecutors to request $3 million bail for his alleged role in firing, assisting, or encouraging the shooting.



An arrest has been made, and murder charges have been filed against a Covington, Washington man over the fatal shooting of U.S. Coast Guard officer Connor Overstreet.

Police say the victim and his friends were riding Lime Scooters near S 124th St and S Langston Rd in Skyway when words were exchanged between Overstreet's group and at least two people in a Prius.

Detectives say when Overstreet approached the window of a car, someone shot him and sped away.

Neighbor says shooting sounded like a ‘boom’

"Maybe after 30 mins we heard a large boom," said one of the neighbors.

Residents in Skyway described the disturbing events surrounding the fatal shooting of Coast Guard Lt. Connor Overstreet at the intersection on August 23rd.

"Oh my gosh, we were so scared," said the neighbor. "I was like what’s happening? What’s happening?"

The neighbors we talked to didn't want to appear fully on camera. They say the 29-year-old's friends and first responders tried to save him but it was too late.

"So scary," said one of the residents in the area. When I look up and see the light. I see the police on that side."

Words exchanged before Skyway shooting

Investigators said in court documents that Overstreet was with two friends riding Lime Scooters when those surviving friends said occupants in a "Toyota Prius yelled at them. After an exchange of words, the Prius made a U-turn and stopped for approximately 5–10 seconds […] Connor approached the Prius and bent toward its front passenger window."

One of the friends told police he "saw a muzzle flash as a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle, striking Connor." Overstreet is pictured below.

Connor Overstreet

Just days later, court documents state that Kent police "pursued a dark-colored Prius" that was "reported stolen in a May 2026 armed robbery investigated by the Seattle Police Department."

Kent Police said, "A spike strip was eventually necessary" to stop the driver, Isaiah Bolar.

Investigators then accused him of giving his passenger, "his backpack containing the murder weapon...with instructions to get rid of it."

Prosecutors say the Washington State Patrol was eventually able to connect the gun to Overstreet's murder.

"There was an arrest late last week on Friday. The case was referred to King County prosecutors rush filed that with a $3 million bail request, because of the concerns about the behavior," said Casey McNerthney, spokesperson with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

It's still unclear if Bolar was the person who fired the gun. Court documents state he's accused of either shooting the weapon, assisting or encouraging the shooting.

"These allegations and also the allegations for attempting to elude in the other filed case are very serious. You don’t want to see more people be hurt, including the defendant, so having the 3-million-dollar bail request is important," said Casey McNerthney, spokesperson with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

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