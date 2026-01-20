Brandi Carlile announces performances at The Gorge Amphitheatre in WA

Brandi Carlile joins a growing list of performers coming to Washington, with two concerts at The Gorge Amphitheater this spring! The Washington native will perform two shows on back-to-back nights in George, Washington following her tour for her latest album, "Returning to Myself."

Following a stop in nearby Portland, Oregon on Mar. 4, Carlile will officially wrap her North American leg of the regular album tour. From there she will return for a few more shows before heading to Europe to continue touring.

Timeline:

Come May 29–30, she will step back on stage for a pair of performances at Washington's outdoor venue. The "A War With Time" singer takes stage at 8 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

How to get Brandi Carlile tickets at The Gorge

Her "Echoes Through the Canyon," shows will be up for pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. PST. Next, a general sale to the public will happen on Friday, Jan. 23, also at 10 a.m.

American singer-songwriter and eleven-time Grammy Award winner Brandi Carlile performs at the Tener-a-mente Festival del Vittoriale. Gardone Riviera (Italy), July 14th, 2025. (Photo by Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio Expand

The backstory:

Carlile is a Washington native, growing up in the Ravensdale area. She recently posted a snippet from her new album on her fishing boat off the waters of Whidbey Island.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Tacoma police seek 2 suspects in New Year's Day fatal shooting

Seattle Reddit users furious over Seahawks parking prices

12-year-old arrested for screwdriver attack in Seattle’s Central District

1 person hospitalized after 21-car pileup on I-5 near Fife

Super Bowl latest: Green Day confirmed as opener

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.