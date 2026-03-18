Floodwaters near Carnation, WA could again turn the town into an island

The Brief Carnation opened a sandbag station and closed roads as rising rivers threaten flooding in the area. Residents say the town could become isolated again, with past flooding cutting off access for days. The river is expected to reach moderate flood stage early Thursday, with another rise forecast Saturday.



The City of Carnation opened its sandbag station and announced a number of road closures Wednesday ahead of expected flooding in and around the city.

Residents told FOX 13 that they didn't expect the flooding to be as severe as what they experienced in December, but they believe it still could isolate some parts of the community as roads flood over.

Wednesday, swollen rivers and creeks near Carnation sent floodwater spilling into soggy farm fields and onto water-logged roads.

The flooding created its own boundary lines, with closures warning drivers not to pass. The water can slowly turn the town and outlying areas into what the locals refer to as "Carnation Island".

"It’s kind of hard to get anywhere and do anything, so we are just are kind of trapped," said Avery Heuberger, an employee of Blake’s Pizza.

Avery works alongside lead manager Lindsey Schold at Blake's Pizza in Carnation. The two are prepping for potential isolation due to the latest round of flooding.

"We might get busier because we might get island-ed in again," said Lindsey Schold, lead manager at Blake’s Pizza, pictured above.

When floodwaters surround Carnation, employees say business at the pizza shop starts booming.

"Everyone freaks out and everyone is like, ‘We have to go get food!,’" said Avery. "We try our best to stay on top of everything and get lots of back-ups ready."

In December, the last round of flooding got so bad, Schold says the town was cut off for around four days.

"It was kind of scary,' said Schold. "I remember working at night and I got a call from a coworker that said, 'they are going to close the roads, you better leave the store,' and I drove through water and just made it home in time."

The city opened a free sandbag station ahead of the flooding at the city's public works yard in partnership with King County and released a map Wednesday highlighting encroaching road closures in red.

The ladies at Blake's pizza hope they don't get boxed in this time by flooding. But if they are, they say at least they'll be marooned with some really good pizza.

"We’ve really lucked out. We’ve been able to stay open through all these natural issues and disasters, so if anybody gets hungry, we are here. We've got pizza," said Schold.

The river is expected to hit moderate flood stage Thursday at around 5 a.m. and will rise again, slightly higher, at around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

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