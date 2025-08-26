Seattle man describes moment he was shot in chest

Back in May, someone shot a man in the chest in Pioneer Square. That shooting came just days after a weekend of violence, including a different shooting that killed three people outside a nightclub.

FOX 13 sat down with the Seattle dad as he described what led up to that shooting.

"When I wake up in the morning I’m sore, and I have to take a whole lot of aspirin," Marshall Ellison said.

Marshall Ellison

It’s a daily reminder of a moment that landed Ellison in a hospital three months ago.

Timeline:

On May 20, Ellison was at a bar when he said a man who appeared intoxicated walked in. He told FOX 13, he helped the staff escort that man out, but later as he was leaving, the man showed back up and pulled out a gun.

"Before he could pull the trigger, I’m reaching for the gun and he shot and I honestly had the gun and I looked at myself and I thought I was fine," Ellison said.

He wasn’t, he was shot in the chest.

What they're saying:

"I’m thinking about my son and was like no, no but I was like it couldn’t be too crazy because I’m still halfway breathing and I’m still awake," Ellison said. Firefighters were already nearby treating a person for pepper spray exposure when they saw the shooting and rushed over," according to Seattle Police.

Ellison spent two weeks in the hospital, and then another two weeks on bed rest.

"If I could talk to that dude, I would be like, where are you losing hope at in your life where you can make that decision, but the thing was he wasn’t even there. I doubt he even remembers my face," Ellison said.

The entire ordeal only strengthened Ellison’s outlook on life and his focus on what’s important: his 4-year-old son.

"It’s about little Marshall and making sure I’m there for him because that was the only thing I could think of was ‘what if I’m not there for him?’," Ellison said.

A friend started a GoFundMe for Ellison to give him time to slow down and heal. You can find it here:

