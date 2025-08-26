WA risks federal funding over truck driver language requirement

The Brief Washington, California, and New Mexico risk losing federal funding unless they enforce the requirement that commercial truck drivers speak and understand English, following a deadly crash in Florida involving a driver who failed English tests. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized the rule is crucial for public safety, ensuring drivers can understand road signs and communicate with law enforcement. Washington has 30 days to comply with the English requirement or face losing Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program funding, with state officials currently consulting on the issue.



Federal officials say Washington is among three states that could soon lose millions in federal funding unless lawmakers begin enforcing a requirement that commercial truck drivers speak and understand English.

The warning comes after U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy signed a guidance order in May, which gained urgency following a deadly crash earlier this month in Florida that killed three people.

A video of Harjinder Singh’s illegal U-turn in Florida has gone viral online, sparking debates over immigration, licensing and public safety. The 28-year-old immigrant from India is now facing vehicular homicide charges.

Do truck drivers need to speak English?

The backstory:

Investigators say Singh obtained commercial driver’s licenses in both Washington and California, despite failing a road sign and English test. Federal authorities said he entered the country illegally in 2018 under the Trump administration. Regulations prohibit those in the country illegally from receiving a CDL.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office posted on X that Singh had a work permit, "which confirms he met federal and state immigration requirements."

Duffy said Washington, California and New Mexico have not been complying with the federal rule.

What they're saying:

"We've identified several states that have not been in compliance. That would be Washington, California and New Mexico. Those are the three states that have not complied with this rule," Duffy said.

He emphasized the requirement is about public safety.

"This is about keeping people safe on the road. Your families, your kids, your spouses, your loved ones, your friends. We all use the roadway. And, we need to make sure that those who are driving big rigs, semis, can understand, the, the road signs that they've been well-trained and, that when they're pulled over by law enforcement or stopped by law enforcement or there's a crash and law enforcement response, they can effectively communicate what they have on their rig," Duffy said.

Washington has 30 days to comply with the English requirement or risk losing up to 100% of its Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program funding.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to Attorney General Nick Brown’s office. A spokesperson said they are "currently consulting with state agency clients."

