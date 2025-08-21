Beloved Bellevue, WA swim club faces possible closure over financial woes

The Brief Bellevue's Samena Swim and Recreation Club is facing a possible closure by October 2025 due to a $1-2 million funding gap. Rising costs in maintenance, utilities, and wages threaten the club, a vital community resource since 1958. The Save Samena campaign seeks community support and donations to prevent the facility's shutdown.



Bellevue's Samena Swim and Recreation Club is facing an imminent closure over millions in budget shortfalls, and is calling on the community to help save the historic facility.

Samena Club says it may have to shut its doors by October 2025 without immediate financial intervention.

Samena Swim Club (via SAMENA (Full Film) from Nathan the Swimmer on YouTube)

By the numbers:

The club's funding gap is estimated to be $1-2 million, needed to keep up with operations and critical infrastructure. Maintenance costs, utilities, wages and insurance have risen as high as 30% in some categories since 2020, it claims.

Samena is now asking philanthropists and community leaders to prevent the end of one of Bellevue's last affordable, inclusive gathering spaces.

"This closure would devastate our community. Where else can a working family afford swim lessons? Where else can our seniors find both exercise and friendship? Samena isn't a luxury—it's a lifeline," said King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci.

Big picture view:

Founded in 1958, Samena Club has been a community cornerstone in Bellevue, providing access to swimming, fitness, tennis, summer camps, after-school care and senior wellness. The facility has served over 23,000 members across three generations, and teaches swimming lessons to more than 150 children annually.

The club has since launched the Save Samena campaign, seeking contributions of any size to help the center survive. Community members are encouraged to post memories and photos with #SaveSamena, spread the word, and express support.

The Samena Board is also considering a reassessment of its membership prices, but says it would likely still not be enough to secure long-term success.

Samena is located at 15231 Lake Hills Boulevard in Bellevue's Lake Hills neighborhood. More information on the club can be found on Samena's website.

The Source: Information in this story came from Samena Swim & Recreation Club.

