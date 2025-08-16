Bellevue, WA police find body in woods near campus

On Friday evening, police in Bellevue reported finding a body that had been decomposing for weeks in a wooded area near a college campus.

Timeline:

Just before 8 p.m. on Aug. 15, officers were dispatched to investigate a body found near Bellevue College in the area of Landerhold Circle Southeast.

"Upon arrival, law enforcement confirmed there was a body that appeared to have been deceased for several weeks in a nearby wooded area," read a statement from Bellevue police on Aug. 16.

As of Saturday afternoon, investigators say initial evidence found at the scene did not indicate that foul play was a factor in the death of the person. An investigation remains ongoing.

